Katie Couric Introduces Fans to Her 'Grandpuppy' After Daughter Welcomes New Dog into the Family

Katie Couric

Katie Couric has a furry new family member.

The veteran journalist, 64, announced on Sunday that she has a "grandpuppy" after her daughter, Ellie Monahan, welcomed a Wheaten terrier named Ricky into the family.

"Big news friends!!!! Scroll and see!" she captioned an Instagram slideshow, which featured adorable photos of the dog, as well as pictures of Ellie with her new husband Mark Dobrosky.

"I have a new grandpuppy!!!!" Couric wrote alongside a snapshot of the pooch. In another photograph, she captioned: "Meet Ricky!"

"Look at that face!!! ❤️," Couric added.

Katie Couric

katie couric/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Given that the former Today anchor started off her post with a photo of Ellie and Mark at their wedding, Couric's husband, John Molner, joked in the comments section that he thought the big announcement was something entirely else.

"Haha! Don't scare me like that," Molner wrote.

Meanwhile, actor Sean Hayes shared that he has a Goldendoodle also named Ricky, prompting Couric to respond that her daughter's "Ricky needs to meet your Ricky! ❤️❤️❤️."

Katie Couric

katie couric/instagram

RELATED: Inside Katie Couric's Daughter Ellie's Wedding Weekend, from a 'Field Day' to '80s Night

It's been an eventful year for Couric's family, who saw Ellie and Mark tied the knot on July 4 at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York.

Couric previously shared tons of intimate looks at the wedding, including a glimpse at her mother-of-the-bride speech and how Ellie honored her late dad, Jay Monahan, at the ceremony.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a backflip off my shoulders," Couric wrote on her Instagram on the day of her daughter's wedding. "When she wouldn't take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve. When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Couric Shows Off Mother of the Bride Dress She Wore to Daughter Ellie's Wedding: 'It Has Pockets!'

"It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy," she said at the time. "My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself."

Following the nuptials, Ellie told PEOPLE there were "too many" special moments that occurred on her big day, including how she walked down the aisle in her Monique Lhuillier gown to one of her late dad's favorite songs.

"[It was] so significant to our family because my late father Jay Monahan was a huge fan of their music when it was featured in Ken Burns' PBS documentary series on the Civil War," she said of the musical moment, which was performed by roots music duo Jay Ungar & Molly Mason. "I walked down the aisle to 'Ashokan Farewell,' which was incredibly emotional for me."