Katie Couric Celebrates Husband John Molner's Birthday with Video Tribute: 'You're Still the One'

Katie Couric is showing love for her favorite guy on his birthday.

The famed broadcast journalist, 65, rang in her husband John Molner's 59th birthday Friday with some sweet memories in an Instagram video tribute, which she set to Orleans' 1976 single "You're Still the One."

"Happy birthday, Molner! Even though you don't show up until page 372 you're still the one. Here's lookin at you, kid! (And compared to me, you are a kid!) xoxoxo," Couric captioned the post.

The clip featured photos of the happy couple hitting the slopes, hitting the beach, dressing to the nines for an event, sharing a kiss in front of the Taj Mahal and supporting each other in the hospital. It also featured some footage of the birthday boy showing off his dance moves, one of which showed him in costume as an '80s George Michaels stan.

Couric and Molner were met with love from some famous friends in the comments section. "Awww happy birthday!!" wrote Amanda Kloots. "Happy birthday Molner!!!" Julianne Moore commented. "Love seeing you so HAPPY," Kit Hoover responded.

The Going There author began dating Molner in 2011, and the couple got engaged in 2013. They tied the knot at Couric's house in the Hamptons in June 2014.

Her first husband Jay Monahan, with whom she shares daughters Ellie, 30, and Caroline, 26, died of colon cancer at age 42 in 1998.

"It took me a long time [to marry again], because I loved being married and I love being married now," Couric told PEOPLE's former editor Jess Cagle in 2018. "And I'm not a solitary person. I like company. And John is so funny. He's just got this incredibly dry and wry sense of humor, and he doesn't take himself too seriously. And he's just fun to be around."