Katie Boulter wins Nottingham Open, her first WTA title

Boulter has cemented her position as the British No 1 - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title after beating fellow Briton Jodie Burrage in the Rothesay Nottingham Open final.

Boulter, who is from Leicester and considers this her home tournament, beat Burrage 6-3 6-3 in the first all-British final at this level since 1977.

She had only reached a quarter-final before but now follows Johanna Konta as a British winner here, cementing her position as British number one and surging up the rankings to inside the top 80.

More to follow...

03:14 PM BST

The champ

Katie Boulter poses with the trophy after winning the Nottingham Open - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

03:02 PM BST

Boulter reacts

I’m going to be sleeping with this trophy. I’ve dreamt of this moment. This means more than anything to me. Huge congratulations to Jodie. I don’t doubt you’ll be back. I love you a lot, but not today.



Katie Boulter celebrates after winning the Nottingham Open - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02:59 PM BST

Burrage reacts

Burrage concedes she wasn’t at her best today but gives credit to Boulter.

She thanks the crowd and insists she will take confidence from her performance this week.

Jodie Burrage reacts during her match against Katie Boulter - PA/Nigel French

02:55 PM BST

The winning moment for Boulter

02:53 PM BST

First-time champion

That is Boulter’s first ever WTA title. She stays as British No 1.

And will move up to a new career high of 77 in the world.

02:50 PM BST

Boulter 6-3, 6-3 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Fine start by Burrage as she drills a backhand down the line, 0-15. Burrage attempts a forehand down the line but the ball goes long, 15-15.

Much needed ace from Boulter, 30-15. Her first of the match and what a time for it.

But she follows it with a double fault, 30-30. Huge point coming up.

Championship point Boulter after an excellent first serve down the T, 40-30. Boulter gets a short and drills a backhand cross court but the ball drops just wide. A puff of the cheeks from Burrage, she’s still in this.

Boulter backhand winner down the line, second Championship point. That was classy.

Burrage forehand return long, GAME SET CHAMPIONSHIP BOULTER.

Nice embrace between the two players at the net.

02:44 PM BST

Boulter* 6-3, 5-3 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Ace from Burrage to start a must-win game for her. Lovely backhand from Boulter as she counter punches a forehand down the line, 30-15.

Another second serve by Burrage and another return winner by Boulter, 40-30. Seen that so often today.

Boulter backhand drifts long and Burrage holds.

Right then, can Boulter get the job done. Stay tuned!

02:39 PM BST

Boulter 6-3, 5-2 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Great footwork from Boulter to run around her backhand and she strikes a lovely forehand that Burrage can’t get back into play, 30-15

Boutler then steps in and whips a forehand winner into the corner, 40-15.

Shake of the head from Burrage as her chipped forehand goes long. Boulter closing in on victory

02:36 PM BST

Boulter* 6-3, 4-2 Burrage (*denotes next server)

The depth of shot from Boulter continues to give Burrage no breathing space. She’s having to battle for every single point.

But as we pass the one hour mark, Burrage holds serve when Boulter goes for too much with a forehand return.

02:32 PM BST

Boulter 6-3, 4-1 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Backhand down the line from Bouler looks good but just drops into the tramlines, 30-30. A forehand from Boulter drifts long, 30-40. Big chance for Burrage here, can she take it?

Burrage gets a look at a second serve but Boulter finds her spot and wins the point with a backhand winner, deuce.

Boulter eventually holds her nerve and her serve to move to within two games of the title.

02:27 PM BST

Boulter* 6-3, 3-1 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Boulter is seeing the ball like a football on Burrage’s serve. Nailing them every time.

Further frustration for Burrage as her backhand goes long, 15-30. Relief for Burrage as a forehand from Boulter goes long, 40-30.

And in a must-hold game, Burrage does so when Boulter nets a forehand.

Katie Boulter in action during the final - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

02:22 PM BST

Boulter 6-3, 3-0 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Burrage’s turn to take advantage of a Boulter second serve as she hits a forehand return winner, 15-30.

Burrage forehand long, 40-30. Costly error that one.

Boulter forehand down the line clips the net cord and the ball sits up well for Burrage but she nets her sliced approach. A shot that sums up her display, unfortunately.

02:19 PM BST

Boulter* 6-3, 2-0 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Burrage is struggling to cope with the weight of shot from Boulter. And the pressure being put on her second serve tells as she double faults again, 0-40.

Boulter gets another look at a Burrage second serve and drills a deep return that Burrage can’t get the ball over the net.

Boulter breaks.

02:15 PM BST

Second Set: Boulter 6-3, 1-0 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Confident start by Boulter as she holds to love. She hits almost twice as many winners today.

Burrage didn’t win a simple point on her second serve.

02:14 PM BST

Boulter* 6-3 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Incredible defence and anticipation by Boulter to slice a defensive forehand down the line, 0-30.

Boutler drills a backhand return winner past a motionless Burrage, three set points. Burrage saves the first. But not the second.

More aggressive tennis from Boulter and Burrage hits a short forehand that Boulter sprints up to and finishes with a forehand winner.

02:09 PM BST

Boulter 5-3 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Boulter has been all business from the very start and in a sign of her confidence, she hits a lovely drive forehand winner into the corner, 30-0.

First double fault of the match from Boulter, 30-15. Then a forehand by Boulter drifts long, 30-30. A sign of nerves?

Second serve by Boulter is attacked by Burrage and the former sends another forehand long, break point.

Backhand to backhand exchange between the two players but Boulter goes long.

Burrage breaks.

02:02 PM BST

Boulter* 5-2 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Much needed first ace of the match for Burrage moves her to 40-15. But she follows it with a double fault, 40-30.

However, he does hold serve to keep herself in touch with Boulter.

01:59 PM BST

Boulter 5-1 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Short return by Burrage, Boulter just about get the ball over but Burrage is there for a simple forehand winner, 15-15.

Boulter throws in a slow second serve and it is duly punished by a forehand return winner from Burrage.

Wow. Blistering cross court backhand winner by Boulter, 30-30. Superbly struck.

Burrage slams the ball away in more frustration after another unforced error, 40-30. Boulter holds and continues her surge to the set when Burrage fails to get her return back over the net.

Jodie Burrage in action during the final - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01:54 PM BST

Boulter* 4-1 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Burrage, dressed in all-black, seems to have settled into the match now and is finding some rhythm as she gets to 30-15. But Boulter attacks her second serve again, leading to an error.

Burrage then whacks her racket against her shoe after pushing a backhand wide, break point.

Burrage double faults and hangs her head as she walks to the chair.

Boulter secures double break.

01:51 PM BST

Boulter 3-1 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Both players are unloading on their shots at every opportunity. It is leading to some errors but it’s entertaining to watch.

The match could be decided by who shows the most control and patience within that aggressiveness.

Boulter is taken to deuce after overcooking a forehand and sending the ball long. But she sees out the threat of a service break when Burrage’s forehand goes wide.

01:44 PM BST

Boulter* 2-1 Burrage (*denotes next server)

Smart play by Boulter to lob Burrage on the service line, Burrage gets the ball back but Boulter is at the net to finish with a volley winner, 0-15.

Boulter nets a forehand, 30-15. Then sends a backhand long, 40-15.

Much needed hold of serve for Burrage as she steps in on a short ball and finishes the point with a forehand winner.

01:41 PM BST

Boulter 2-0 Burrage* (*denotes next server)

Boulter’s forehand is looking very good in the early stages with Burrage finding it too hot to handle.

Backhand from Boulter drops into the tramlines, 30-15. Better from Burrage, she finds her forehand and drills a shot into the corner, 40-30.

But Boulter consolidates the break when Burrage’s return goes wide.

01:38 PM BST

First Set: Katie Boulter* 1-0 Jodie Burrage (*denotes next server)

Boulter won the toss and opted to make Burrage serve first.

What a start by Boulter, she drills a backhand return down the line for a winner off Burrage’s first serve. A real statement of intent.

Deep forehand by Boulter, defensive lob by Burrage and Boulter puts away an easy match, two break points.

Burrage forehand down the line, soft hands by Boulter to pick up the half volley and it’s a winner.

Boulter breaks.

01:35 PM BST

Head-to-head

First WTA Tour meeting between the players but they did meet earlier this year in Canberra and Boulter was the winner.

01:31 PM BST

Here we go!

01:28 PM BST

All British showdown

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will contest a first all-British WTA Tour final for 46 years at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham on Sunday.

Britain’s leading women have responded in style to criticism of the fact none of them were in the main draw at the French Open with the sort of week not seen since the 1970s when Virginia Wade and Sue Barker were at the top of the game.

Three home players were in the last four for the first time on the main tour since 1975, and Boulter defeated compatriot Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 before Burrage saw off France’s Alize Cornet 7-5 7-5.

In the 50 years of the WTA Tour, the only previous all-British finals saw Barker and Wade split victories in Paris in 1975 and San Francisco two years later.

Boulter has cemented her new British number one status this week, beating Harriet Dart in the quarter-finals on Thursday and now getting the better of Watson.

The 26-year-old, from nearby Leicestershire, went into the week ranked 126 but has guaranteed she will be back in the top 100 next week for the first time since 2019.

At that stage, Boulter looked set to push on towards the top 50, only for a stress fracture in her back to rule her out for seven months, and it has been a long road back.

“I’ve got all the feelings right now,” said Boulter. “I feel like I’ve really worked for this. It’s not something that I’ve just been given and I feel proud of myself for that because I’ve worked above and beyond for these moments.

“I haven’t had many of them and that’s why it makes this one extra special. Hopefully I’m not done yet and I’ve got one more to go. I’m hungry for more, which is pretty exciting for me.

“I’m hungry to go play Birmingham, I’m hungry for the tournaments after that. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to just win a couple of matches, I’ve got more to come.

“It’s so good to be back (in the top 100) and I really hope it’s a stepping stone to pushing back in and really giving it a shot, because I felt I didn’t get a full chance when I was ranked 80. I wanted to play a full year where I could have a swing and see what happens.”

Grass suits Boulter’s hard, flat hitting and she claimed a first set disrupted by a rain delay before fighting back from 4-1 down in the second to clinch victory over Watson, who has also had a confidence-boosting week.

There had been tension between Boulter and Dart at the net over the former’s celebration - which Boulter insisted was water under the bridge now - but here the two players shared a lengthy hug.

Boulter can set a new career-high ranking in the top 80 if she can emulate Johanna Konta and the late Elena Baltacha - after whom the trophy is named - by winning the title.

But Burrage is also having the best week of her career and impressed again with the quality of her groundstrokes in taking out the hugely experienced Cornet, who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon last summer.

“I wasn’t expecting this coming into this week,” said Burrage, 24. “But I’m very, very happy with my performance today. It’s going to be an amazing day tomorrow. What an amazing tournament for both of us.”

Burrage would break the top 100 for the first time and overtake Boulter as British number one should she lift the trophy.

That would put both in a strong position to qualify for future grand slams by right, and Boulter said: “We were maybe a little bit too early to put some negative stuff out.

“It’s very easy to focus on one or two tournaments but I think, bigger picture, we’re in a great place and I’m happy to say that and stand by it.”