Katie Boulter and Venus Williams among players handed wildcards into Wimbledon main draw

Ten British players have been awarded wildcards into the singles main draws for Wimbledon.

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage, the finalists at the recent Nottingham Open, are among those rewarded for their good form on grass.

A total of 13 initial wildcards have been handed out for the tournament with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, who has only recently returned to the tour following the birth of her daughter, among the recipients.

And five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams will return to the tournament at the age of 43 having also been handed a wildcard by tournament organisers.

The only other non-British recipient is Belgium’s David Goffin, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the second time last year.

The other recipients are Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, George Loffhagen, Ryan Peniston, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson.

The third Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday July 3 with three more wildcards still to be awarded.