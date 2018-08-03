Katie Boulter falls in second round of Citi Open to qualifier Allie Kiick

British No 2 Katie Boulter crashed out of the Citi Open in Washington after losing in three sets to qualifier Allie Kiick in the second round.

Boulter, who had dismissed fifth seed Aleksandra Krunic in the first round, lost her serve to love in the opening game of the match and found herself a set down after 38 minutes.

The pair exchanged two breaks each in a more closely-fought second set, before 21-year-old Boulter found some momentum and broke again to level the match and force a decider.

But her American opponent fought back strongly in the final set, taking three breaks of serve to clinch a 6-4 5-7 6-1 victory.

Kiick will go on to face Zheng Saisai in the quarter-finals.

