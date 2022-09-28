Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'

Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. Kathy Najimy attends the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2", New York, United States - 27 Sep 2022; Kim Cattrall attends "Queer as Folk" premiere at Outfest at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on June 3, 2022.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13424851e) Kathy Najimy attends the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2", New York, United States - 27 Sep 2022; Kim Cattrall attends "Queer as Folk" premiere at Outfest at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on June 3, 2022. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty From left: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Kim Cattrall

Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends.

While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.

"You know, we all can have separate friends," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "And you can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe."

"Being friends with one person doesn't mean you're not friends with the other person," she added.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13424851e) Kathy Najimy attends the premiere of &quot;Hocus Pocus 2&quot; at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of &quot;Hocus Pocus 2&quot;, New York, United States - 27 Sep 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13424851e) Kathy Najimy attends the premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2" at AMC Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2", New York, United States - 27 Sep 2022

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Kathy Najimy at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere

In June, many fans believed Najimy appeared to have sided with Cattrall, 66, after she sent her "love" and "support" via Twitter to the actress on the same day Parker's interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast was published, where Parker opened up about the alleged rift between her and Cattrall.

"@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!!" Najimy wrote in a tweet at the time. "One of the best, most authentic humans in the 'business' and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!"

Meanwhile, during her chat on the podcast at the time, Parker, 57, acknowledged that "it's very hard to talk about the situation." She added, "It's so painful for people to keep talking about this 'catfight' — a fight, a fight, a fight. I've never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I've worked with ever."

"There is not a 'fight' going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn't do it. That is not the way I would have it," she continued. "So I just wish that they would stop calling this a 'catfight' or an 'argument,' because it doesn't reflect, actually — there has been one person talking. And I'm not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that's been kind of painful for me also."

The drama surrounding Cattrall and Parker began after Cattrall publicly slammed Parker on several occasions.

In 2017, Cattrall bluntly stated that she had "never been friends" with any of her former SATC cast mates — but she specifically called out Parker.

"This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories, per Daily Mail. "I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

Weighing in on the matter one year later, Parker insisted there's "no catfight" between the pair.

"I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it," she previously told Vulture. "I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn't get along."

Parker added at the time: "I've always held Kim's work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there's not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it. That's the only thing I've ever said about it, you know?"

HBO Max revived Sex and the City in 2021 with And Just Like That.... The new series saw the return of all the original leading ladies return except Cattrall, whose character Samantha Jones became estranged from the friend group.

Parker also confirmed on the Awards Chatter podcast in June that they "did not ask" Cattrall to return.

"She made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn't occur to us," she said. "That's not 'slamming' her, it's just learning. You've got to listen to somebody, and if they're publicly talking about something and it doesn't suggest it's some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you're like, 'Well, we hear that.'"

