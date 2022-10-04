Kathy Najimy explains why Mary's iconic smile looks different in Hocus Pocus 2

Lydia Venn
·2 min read
Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil
Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil

It's been nearly 30 years since Hocus Pocus was released, and after what feels like an eternity, we have finally been reunited with the Sanderson sisters as the sequel,
Hocus Pocus 2, was released on Disney+ last week.

In some ways it feels like nothing has changed as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters - Winnie, Sarah and Mary. However, a number of Hocus Pocus fans on TikTok noticed a big difference with one of the sisters.

Many noticed Mary Sanderson's iconic crooked smile had switched sides.

One person posted a TikTok captioned: "Did anyone else see that Mary's lips were on the wrong side?"

The comment section was then full of other fans saying they had noticed the difference too.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Kathy Najimy explained she switched the side of the smile to the left as it was getting too difficult to do it on the right side.

She said: "It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago. I'm sure the fans are going to go into deep detail about why it's on the other side."

Photo credit: Disney+
Photo credit: Disney+

Kathy went onto explain she came up with the signature character quirk during their first week of filming on the original movie in 1992.

"It's just something I came up with the first week. This is a big comedy, so you don't have to be subtle or have a 40-page Shakespearean backstory."

Kathy added that the change of the smile is subtly referenced in a Hocus Pocus 2 scene when Winnie slaps her on one side of her face and the smile shifts and then she slaps her again, and her smile moves again, sticking to the left side.

Well then, I'm going to have to go back and rewatch the movie just to see the smile change.

Hocus Pocus 2 is now available on Disney+. To sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month click here.

