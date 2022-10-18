Kathy Hilton, Kenya Moore, Lisa Rinna, Chanel Ayan dish on 'Housewives' drama at BravoCon

NEW YORK – BravoCon did not skimp on the drama.

But that's to be expected when you bring together more than 100 reality stars at the cable network's massive fan convention. "Bravo-lebrities" from franchises including "Real Housewives," "Project Runway," "Below Deck," "Summer House" hit the Javits Center for three days of fan fervor.

The stars had plenty to say to and about each other during panel discussions and in the press room over the weekend.

"I don't want to film with people that are toxic or angry or negative," "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Vicki Gunvalson told reporters. "I'm past all that in life."

The women of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," including Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne, discussed their respective feuds with their other castmates, while Lisa Rinna shrugged off haters at BravoCon.

Longtime "Housewife" Rinna, who was booed as she walked onto the stage for a "RHOBH" panel, responded to calls for her firing from the show: "OK, that's cool! Great."

I asked Lisa Rinna what she makes of calls for her firing at #BravoCon. In short, she said: 👍 pic.twitter.com/I25G7G7MUX — Naledi Ushe (@naledi_ushe) October 14, 2022

The "RHOBH" women were fresh off the first installment of their Season 12 reunion, which aired last week. The cast had a clear divide: Sisters Hilton and Kyle Richards avoided each other, tension built between Hilton and Jayne, and Beauvais struggled in the aftermath of her son Jax, 14, being racially harassed following her feuds with Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

"We left the reunion, and we did not say goodbye," Jayne says. "That's what I know."

"Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel posted a TikTok suggesting Hilton and Richards shouldn't be on the same show, to preserve their sisterhood.

"I have to think about it," Hilton says in response. "We had such a good time. We had the best, best time, so I don't want to discount all the fun that I had."

Beauvais, the only Black cast member of "RHOBH," was at odds with Rinna and Jenkins throughout the season. During the feud, Rinna posted a since-deleted Instagram Story in July, writing: "We fight on our show. If we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist. That's (expletive). I will not accept that."

Beauvais says unapologetically having candid conversations about race is "really difficult."

"Because there's never been any women of color on the show, we're having different conversations, and it's uncomfortable for some," Beauvais says.

Bravo stars detail feuds, friendships

Bravo feuds transcended franchises. "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby made waves days before BravoCon by saying Gunvalson was the "rudest Bravo-lebrity" she's ever met: "She was so dismissive of me. We were doing an interview together and she got up and walked out of the room."

The "RHOC" alum says that when she was filming at Bravo's headquarters years ago, she was told she was doing questions and answers with a "Housewife," and Darby was new to the franchise, so she didn't know her.

"I didn't want to be on with somebody I don't know," Gunvalson says. "Why is that rude? I guess she wanted me to bow down to her and give her my crown. She's making a bigger thing of it, but that's what people do – they want to attack me and make themselves relevant. Anyways, I know who she is now."

Friendships also cross franchises, as "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant stopped to hug Kenya Moore of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" in the press room.

Moore and her fellow "RHOA" stars addressed their issues head on during their panel: She was quintessentially shady about newly minted castmate Marlo Hampton.

"I don't know who you're talking about," Moore says of Hampton. "It's just like any other job. You work with people that you don't necessarily want to work with."

Moore, who performed her song "Gone With the Wind Fabulous" during a "Watch What Happens Live" taping, says she decided to "wing it" after not getting the chance to fully rehearse, which included a death drop to cap her performance.

Chanel Ayan discussed remaining positive amid hardships while at BravoCon on Oct. 14.

"Real Housewives of Dubai" star Chanel Ayan, who opened up in the inaugural season about her childhood female genital mutilation, says that despite what happened to her, she chose to "love myself, respect myself, accept myself and just change my life."

"Just because you've gone through some stuff, does not mean that there is no love for yourself," she says.

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," which was announced as the newest franchise at 2019's BravoCon, has onscreen fights and legal battles at its core, but some of the women are rallying together. After housewife Jen Shah, who claimed innocence on the show, suddenly pleaded guilty in the fraud case against her, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay stood beside her despite the "shock" of her plea.

"I mean, I think it's just surprising," Marks says. "I had zero clue that was coming."

"I personally feel like this is the time of our great need," Gay says. "This is when it's crisis, this is eleventh hour. This is when you show up (as a friend)."

