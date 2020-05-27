Kathy Griffin Tweets That Trump Should Be Injected With Air, Inevitable Outrage Ensues

Kathy Griffin was once again the object of criticism and outrage by conservatives on Tuesday night after she tweeted a joke about injecting Donald Trump with air.

Griffin’s comment came in response to a tweet by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said “Trump at diabetes event at WH: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?” Griffin quote-tweeted Acosta, and replied “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.” And just in case it was too subtle, she added “F— TRUMP.”

For those wondering, injecting air bubbles into the blood can cause blockages in blood vessels and likely result in someone’s death.

People who remember 2017 will not be surprised that the tweet was harshly criticized by fans of Trump.

“Kathy Griffin advocates for stabbing Pres. Trump with an air-filled syringe” said OANN reporter Alex Salvi.

“Hey @SecretService, you should be looking into this,” said conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

There were of course hundreds of like-minded comments on the matter, as well as defenders who cited Griffin’s first amendment rights. But Griffin was her own most vocal supporter, and in subsequent tweets refused to apologize, for instance, responding to a Washington Examiner tweet about her original comment with “I SURE DID, F—ER.”

In 2017, Griffin was suffered a serious career setback after doing a photoshoot in which she posed with a model depicting the decapitated head of Donald Trump. She eventually apologized for the mask stunt, but then later retracted that public mea culpa. She was investigated by the Secret Service and cleared of making actual threats, and later embarked on a comeback tour that sold out dates across the country in 2018.

Reps for Griffin and for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap.

