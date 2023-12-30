Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick four days before their four year anniversary.

According to court documents obtained by TheWrap, Griffin cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her wanting to divorce Bick.

TMZ first reported the news. Griffin posted her sentiments on X and Instagram, writing “Well… sh*t. This sucks.”

The couple married on New Year’s Day in 2020. The wedding ceremony, officiated by Lily Tomlin, took place shortly after Griffin announced their engagement. The pair began dating in 2011, and while they split up in November of 2018 they got back together in April of 2019.

The comedian and “Fashion Police” alumna, 63, requested that the court “enforce the premarital agreement dated 12/23/2019” in the paperwork as well.

Griffin is known for her sharp style of comedy and shows like “My Life on the D List.” Earlier in 2023 she revealed she suffered from an “extreme case” of complex post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, which she believes began in 2017 after she posted a Donald Trump mask covered in ketchup (simulating blood) which looked like a severed head and withstood heavy backlash for it.

After initially taking the 2017 photo down, the comedian reposted the shot of her holding the decapitated head when the former president falsely declared victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The original photo got Griffin fired from CNN’s “New Year’s Eve” coverage and condemned by her co-host Anderson Cooper. She also revealed that the Secret Service investigated her and she was placed on a no-fly list. She has since withdrawn her apology for the “mistake” that she called the post.

Griffin was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

The post Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Randy Bick Right Before Anniversary: ‘This Sucks’ appeared first on TheWrap.