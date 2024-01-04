Kathy will be a 'Gold Carpet Correspondent' at “Golden Bachelor” wedding

The Golden Bachelorette will interview arriving guests alongside former Bachelorette Charity Lawson.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Wedding is turning into a Bachelor Nation family affair.

The Golden Bachelor lovebirds are set to get married live on ABC tonight with former contestant (and technically Gerry's ex) Susan Noles officiating the ceremony. Now ABC has revealed that another Golden Bachelorette, Kathy "Zip it!" Swarts, will be interviewing guests alongside former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson as they arrive and walk the "Gold Carpet."



ABC/Ricky Middlesworth; Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Kathy Swarts and Charity Lawson

According to the network's announcement, "Friends, family and Bachelor Nation guests will enter the reception area via a televised walkway, where Gold Carpet Correspondents and Bachelor Nation faves Kathy Swarts and Charity Lawson will be stopping guests for on-camera interviews and capturing cute moments from familiar faces."

Host Jesse Palmer told EW in December that he hoped to "get to at least be an usher" will be on hand to "guide the night from the pre-reception [party] nearby" during the first portion of the wedding special, according to the announcement.

Other former contestants and franchise staples attending the Golden nuptials in Southern California include Bachelor in Paradise bartender/de facto therapist Wells Adams, reigning King and Queen of Bachelor Nation Trista and Ryan Sutter, and Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, who recently spent her 65th birthday hospitalized for a bowel obstruction. "I'm definitely on the mend," she said in a video posted to her Instagram stories on Wednesday. "I'm feeling so much better that now I get to go to the wedding."

The Golden Wedding airs Thursday, January 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:





Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.