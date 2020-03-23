Kathy Burke responds to backlash over joke about ‘stockpiling biscuits’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Kathy Burke has responded after a joke she made about stockpiling biscuits during the coronavirus outbreak apparently offended some Twitter users.

Last week, the actor and comedian tweeted: “I've eaten all me stockpiled biscuits.”

The post apparently led some people to “take offence”, as Burke followed up with a tweet on Monday (23 March), saying: “People taking offence to a mild, silly tweet can f*** right off. I tweeted last week that I'd eaten all my stockpiled biscuits. I hadn't. It's called a JOKE.

“If you don't want to see me being as light as I can in dealing with this awful situation then mute or block me. Simple.”

Last week, a senior NHS boss accused panic buyers of depriving healthcare staff of the food supplies they need, adding: “Frankly we should all be ashamed.”

NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis’​ comments, at a Downing Street press conference, came after days in which supermarkets have seen their shelves stripped of food by shoppers fearful of running out during the coronavirus shutdown.

Retailers revealed that hoarders are storing £1bn worth of goods in their homes, creating shortages despite the fact that manufacturers have produced 50 per cent more food in the last week than usual.

