Kathy Burke hits out at 'charlatan' Boris Johnson for his response to the coronavirus

Kathy Burke has voiced her opinions of Boris Johnson's coronavirus advice. (Getty Images)

Kathy Burke has branded Boris Johnson a “charlatan” and a “shambles of a human” for his response to the coronavirus crisis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Kevin and Perry star launched an expletive-ridden attack on the UK Prime Minister following his latest announcement, bringing an end to lockdown and changing advice from “Stay at home” to “Stay alert”, and asking the public to “use common sense”.

Outspoken comedian Burke, 55, tweeted: “It’s common sense not to vote Tory in the first f***ing place. What a s*** show.”

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of COVID-19 cases in your local area

6 charts and maps that explain how COVID-19 is spreading

She added: “I don’t usually block. People have called me all the fat c***s under the sun on here and I still don’t block. But if you come here telling me you like that shambles of a human and all his c***y mates you can f*** right off.”

Burke went on: “I said many a time that Boris will never be PM cos he’s a f***ing charlatan and people have enough common sense to see that.”

Comedian and actor Kathy Burke does not hold back on her opinions of Boris Johnson. (Getty Images)

The Absolutely Fabulous star was not the only comedian to mock the Prime Minister on social media.

Matt Lucas released his own version of Johnson’s speech. It has been retweeted over 70,000 times.

The Little Britain star updated the lyrics to his comedy tune Thank You Baked Potato with advice on his to stay safe from coronavirus, and released it as charity single with all proceeds going to FeedNHS.