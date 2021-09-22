Kathryn Hahn Will Play Comedy Legend Joan Rivers in Limited Showtime Series The Comeback Girl

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn has her sights set on a larger-than-life comic icon for her next acting gig.

The WandaVision actress, 48, will play late standup legend Joan Rivers in a new limited series titled The Comeback Girl, which is currently in development at Showtime, the network confirms to PEOPLE.

Rivers, the brash New York-born comedian who died at age 81 in 2014, paved the way for comics in the 1960s, especially as a woman in the male-dominated comedy scene. The series will explore how she became a "global icon," according to the show description.

Rivers went on to become the first woman to host a late-night television show, and also briefly dominated the daytime TV scene in the early 1990s with her talk show, The Joan Rivers Show.

In recent years, Rivers was known to celebrity-obsessed audiences for commenting on red carpet fashions on E!'s Fashion Police from 2002 until the time of her death in 2014.

Hahn, a two-time Emmy nominee for her work in Amazon's Transparent and Disney+'s WandaVision, is also set to co-executive produce The Comeback Girl, which will explore a pivotal point in Rivers' life –– specifically, after her producer husband Edgar Rosenberg committed suicide in 1987.

Rivers herself, along with daughter Melissa Rivers, explored this time in their lives in a TV movie for NBC in 1994 titled Tears and Laughter: The Joan and Melissa Rivers Story, in which they played themselves.

The show will be directed by Greg Berlanti, known for various DC titles such as The Flash and Arrow, as well as the movie Love, Simon. He will executive produce alongside Cosmo Carlson, who will write the limited series.

In addition to The Comeback Girl, Hahn is set to appear in the upcoming feature film Knives Out 2, as well as the new television series The Shrink Next Door opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

