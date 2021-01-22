Kathryn Dennis Takes a Pregnancy Test on Southern Charm Season Finale

twitter Kathryn Dennis

Is Kathryn Dennis expanding her family?

During Thursday night's season 7 finale of Southern Charm, the episode ended with a flash-forward to Kathryn, 29, who was alone in her house and nervously clutched a pregnancy test.

In the scene, cameras followed Kathryn as she came out of the bathroom and sat down in a chair, hugging her knees to her chest as she awaited the results, which were not shown to viewers.

Kathryn is currently dating her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell. The two confirmed their romance in October with a loved-up photo of the pair on Instagram.

"They've been dating a few months now," a source told PEOPLE of the couple in July. "They have good chemistry together."

"He's met the kids and is good with them," the source added of Kathryn's two children — daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4 — whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel. (Despite their very similar last names, he has no relation to Chleb.)

And earlier this month, Kathryn and Chleb rang in the New Year together.

Possible pregnancy aside, the finale also saw Kathryn have a candid conversation with her friends for the first time since she was accused of racism for using a monkey emoji in an interaction with a Black radio show host last summer. (Kathryn previously apologized for the racially insensitive incident, acknowledging that her use of the emoji "was offensive.")

"I feel like I need to clear my name," she said.

When Leva Bonaparte told Kathryn that the comments she made were "so deeply hurtful to me and people that I love," she admitted that she made a "mistake."

"The last thing I want to do is offend anyone that I haven't already offended, or offend anyone period," said Kathryn.

Maintaining that she "didn't know" who she was talking to at the time she made the insensitive comments, Kathryn said she did not intend for her words to sound racially-charged.

"I said the stupidest things," she said. "There's no explanation for it."

Her friends stressed that they hoped this would be a learning experience for Kathryn.

"This can either wake you up to make very different choices moving forward, or you can just continue to be what we expect you to be as a Calhoun," said Leva.

"I am definitely listening. I really do want to understand exactly how to move forward," said Kathryn. "How do I show people that I'm not a racist person? How do I show people that, that isn't me?"

"Do the work," replied friend Madison Simon.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Leva, who is Iranian by descent but spent most of her childhood in Canada and South America, said she was glad the show is tackling "these awkward topics" this season.

"I really pray and hope that it resonates with the viewer and it allows people to understand that we can have these awkward conversations," she said. "And as you tune into the season, you see things boil to the surface and some things get resolved and some things don't, but at the end of the day, there's no hate."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.