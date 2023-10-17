Kathleen Turner recalls Suzanne Somers gifting her a Thighmaster after filming “Serial Mom”

Kathleen Turner is remembering working with Suzanne Somers on the cult classic Serial Mom and how the Three's Company actress — who died Sunday at 76 — gifted her one of her famous Thighmasters after the shoot.

Turner spoke to PEOPLE about cracking up over the gift, as well as from Somers' comedic chops while filming their scene together.

POLAR ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION Suzanne Somers and Kathleen Turner in 'Serial Mom'

"Two weeks after we wrapped the film I received a Thighmaster from her and she signed the box," Turner said. "I laughed so hard. She made us all laugh."

Written and directed by John Waters, Serial Mom stars Turner as Beverly Sutphin, a seemingly ordinary housewife with a real murderous streak. In the film's final scene, Beverly stands trial over the dead bodies she's left around town only to be acquitted by a jury, including one juror (played by Patty Hearst) who made the mistake of wearing white shoes after Labor Day.

Somers, playing herself, is getting ready to star as Beverly in a made-for-television movie when she shows up to the courtroom. Beverly slips away to dole out some sartorial justice, bludgeoning the juror to death with a phone, before Somers tries to get a picture with her.

But, much like Mariah Carey in the presence of any camera, Beverly is very particular about her angles.

Just as she erupts at Somers, someone discovers the bloodied white pumps of the juror and it becomes clear to everyone, including a hilariously dumfounded Suzanne Somers, that Beverly is indeed guilty as sin.

"I have to say that last shot when she looks up after [the] killing, her face cracked everyone up we had to do more takes," Turner said.

"She was so funny," Turner recalled. "We couldn't stop laughing. She was game for anything."

