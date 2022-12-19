Kathleen Lockwood Releases New Children's Book, "A Christmas Eve Adventure: Finding the Light of the World"

The Pennsylvania resident's book can be found on Amazon just in time for holiday reading.

POCONO MOUNTAINS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Kathleen Lockwood is pleased to announce the release of her latest book, A Christmas Eve Adventure: Finding the Light of the World.

In celebration of this latest release, Lockwood is giving away a free digital E-book copy of A Christmas Eve Adventure to the first 100 people who claim the free E-book on her website.

Kathleen Lockwood presents Pocono YMCA CEO Scott Perkinds with a donated copy of her book, to be enjoyed by YMCA members.

A Christmas Eve Adventure is a heartwarming tale that follows two children, Cammy and Sammy, as they travel back in time to the very first Christmas Eve. Marked by beautiful and vivid illustrations, A Christmas Eve Adventure is the most recent of Lockwood's books. She is also the author of the children's books An Adoption Made in Heaven, a spiritual story of adoption, and The King and The Monster, a narrative helping families who are struggling with addiction.

In A Christmas Eve Adventure, Cammy and Sammy, who were inspired by Lockwood's own children, find themselves at the center of a mission to help a group of shepherds find Jesus. When they complete this journey, Cammy and Sammy learn that the light of Christ shines in us all, says Lockwood, and that we are all worthy of God's love.

The book is "destined to be a classic," says Sam Horn, world-renowned author and CEO of the Intrigue Agency.

A Christmas Eve Adventure is currently available for sale on Amazon and multiple other online retail websites.

About Kathleen Lockwood

Kathleen Lockwood is an interfaith minister, speaker, and author. She is a mother of three and grandmother of four and resides in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. To learn more about Reverend Lockwood, or schedule a book signing or speaking appearance, visit Lockwood's website.

