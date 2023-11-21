Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody and Pregnant Wife Erika Prep for Christmas as They Await Second Baby

The couple are getting ready to welcome their second baby

Kathie Lee Gifford is getting another grandbaby soon!

Daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford — wife of the retired daytime TV host's 33-year-old son, Cody — shared a photo on Instagram Monday where the couple and son Frankie, 17 months, decorated their Christmas tree together.

"38 weeks today 🥹 🫧 🧸 | The most grateful and excited to have made it to this week after a tougher pregnancy this time around and for my guys who are just my everything ✨," she wrote.

"Tis the season of extra thankfulness 🌲."

In August, Gifford was honored by her daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda and daughter-in-law Erika on her 70th birthday with tributes on their Instagram Stories, celebrating her as a doting grandmother.

"Happiest birthday to the one and only @kathielgifford! Laughing through life with you is one of my greatest blessings. Beyond thankful for the woman, believer and mother you are ... and the bubbe you are to little Finn!" Cassidy wrote, sharing photos with her mom over the years, and a more recent shot of her with son Finn.

Erika shared photos with her husband Cody and his mom, writing, "Happy Birthday to the World's Most Amazing Mother in Love in the world!!!"

"You're the greatest bubbe and most fun of humans!" she continued. "&& Baby Fwanks also couldn't love you more."

Erika Gifford/Instagram Cody and Erika Gifford

Both women also honored Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford, who shared a birthday with his wife.

"16 forever," Erika posted alongside a photo of an infant Frankie wearing a robe with the NFL star's number on it.

"Happy heavenly birthday to my precious dad," Cassidy wrote.

