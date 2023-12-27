Kathie Lee Gifford Spends Christmas with Son Cody and Her Two Grandsons, Ford and Frankie: 'Very Special Week'

The proud Bubbe spent the holiday with her oldest and youngest grandchildren

Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram; Paul Archuleta/Getty Cody Gifford and family (L), Kathie Lee Gifford (R)

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating Christmas with her entire family — including her three grandkids!

The former Today co-host, 70, shared photos from her Christmas celebrations with son Cody Gifford's family. In the photos, the Bubbe admired her son's two little boys — Ford Matthew, 4 weeks, and Frankie, 19 months — as "Little wonders! 💚❤️."

"So blessed to spend this very special week with my growing family. God is so good and I am so grateful," the excited grandmother wrote in her Instagram caption. "Praying His blessings on all of you today and into the next year."

For her 70th birthday this year, Gifford's family honored her as the "greatest bubbe" in a few sweet social media posts.

The TV personality was celebrated by daughter Cassidy Gifford Wierda, who is mom to and daughter-in-law Erika Brown Gifford on her 70th birthday with birthday tributes on each's Instagram Story, celebrating her as a doting grandmother.

"Happiest birthday to the one and only @kathielgifford! Laughing through life with you is one of my greatest blessings. Beyond thankful for the woman, believer adn mother you are ... and the bubbe you are to little Finn!" Cassidy wrote, sharing photos with her mom over the years and a more recent shot of her with son Finn.

Erika shared photos with husband Cody Gifford and his mom, writing, "Happy Birthday to the World's Most Amazing Mother in Love in the world!!!"

"You're the greatest bubbe and most fun of humans!" she continued. "&& Baby Fwanks also couldn't love you more."

Kathie Lee will soon add another grandchild to her family, with Cody and Erika announcing they're expecting their second baby this past summer.

"Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFriday s in a BIG way. 🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world," Erika captioned a video that showed her and the soon-to-be family of four in her doctor's office laughing together before a montage of photos that showed the little boy holding the pregnancy test.



"✨ Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week 😂🫶💕💙 Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙 Gifford, party of 4!!! 🥹 #2under2."

Read the original article on People.