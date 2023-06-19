Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Dad Arnold and Husband Chris Pratt for Father's Day

"We love you a big one!" the author, who shares daughters Eloise, 13 months, and Lyla, 2, with Pratt, captioned the post

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated both of the special men in her life this Father's Day.



The Good Night, Sister author, 33, shared a sweet tribute to her husband Chris Pratt and father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Sunday, posting a snapshot of the Super Mario Bros. Movie actor, 43, and Terminator star, 75, smoking cigars together.

The author, who shares daughters Eloise, 13 months, and Lyla, 2, with Pratt, captioned the Instagram post, "Happy fathers to day to these guys! We love you a big one!"

Pratt's Five-Year Engagement costar Mindy Kaling enjoyed the adorable tribute, commenting, "The best."

The Parks and Recreation actor opened up about his and Arnold's smoke sessions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, telling the host that the Predator actor "kind of taught" him how to smoke cigars.

"I mean, there's nothing manlier than Arnold Schwarzenegger smoking a cigar," Pratt told Fallon. "And when you're part of, you know, bringing his granddaughter into the world, he comes and he brings you a cigar and he's like, 'Let's go out and smoke these.' "

Pratt said he doesn't usually smoke because of his asthma so, after celebrating the birth of his daughter by sharing one with the True Lies actor, he woke up the next day with a "massive lung infection."

"Worth it," the Jurassic World star joked.

Pratt is also dad to 10-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor took a break from his daddy duties to speak exclusively with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the film's premiere in April.

When asked whether or not he's achieved cool points as a dad for reprising his lead role as Star-Lord, he responded, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

"Actually, [Jack's] here with me tonight. He's one of my dates tonight," added Pratt, who also brought his wife along for the event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.



Pratt also described what it's like being a girl dad to his two daughters.

"Eloise is just starting to pull herself up. She's crawling around. She's saying, 'Dada.' She loves my guitar," he revealed.

"Lyla's very, very sweet," he continued of his older daughter.



