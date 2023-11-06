Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Will Be in Charge of Holiday Cooking: 'Going to Throw That Apron on Him' (Exclusive)

Schwarzenegger said the Marvel star already does most of the cooking in their house, while she enjoys baking

Michael Kovac/Getty Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger is starting a new holiday tradition.

At the launch party for the Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger collection on Saturday, the Good Night, Sister author, 33, jokingly told PEOPLE that she was putting husband Chris Pratt on kitchen duty this holiday season.

"I'll tell you what, this Thanksgiving I'm going to throw that apron on him and that oven mitt and that's going to be a big new tradition in our family," she said, referring to the kitchen items she created in collaboration with Cleobella.

From the sounds of it, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 44, will be up to the task. "He does most of the cooking in the family. So we have a great kind of combination of me loving to bake," Schwarzenegger explained.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

The mom of two also chatted about the process of taking holiday photos with young children. She said her and Pratt's daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 17 months, so far haven't given her any pushback about dressing in matching outfits for the occasion.

"Not yet," she said. "But I also look at myself and I'm 33 and I match my mom and my sister still. [However], I feel like my sister and I went through a phase where we were like, 'We do not want to be matching.'"

Schwarzenegger also touched on her daughters' special bond with their grandmother Maria Shriver. "My mom and my older daughter, Lyla, try to do everything matching. So I'm really excited as we go into this holiday season that they have another outfit to be matching in, because they are very connected in that way," she said of the coordinating adult and kids' sets featured in the Cleobella collection.

Katherine Schwarzenegger/instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger and daughters Lyla and Eloise.

Back in July, Schwarzenegger shared a rare series of photo highlights on Instagram from a vacation with her daughters and Shriver, 68. The former California first lady could be seen cuddling with her youngest granddaughter during a scenic boat ride.

Other snaps captured the girls adorably holding hands as they walked in their colorful swimsuits, and playing around in an inflatable pool that had yet to be filled up with water.

She captioned the summery post simply, "Mountains and friendship."

Earlier this year, Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, reflected on how proud it makes him to see his daughter take on motherhood.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” the former politician, 76, told PEOPLE at the May premiere of his Netflix series Fubar.

“You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great," he added.

Like Shriver, he is relishing his role as doting grandfather. “I just love when [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig, so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.”

“It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them," he added of Katherine.



