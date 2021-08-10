Katherine Schwarzenegger Matched With Her Daughter in a Rare Photo

Believe it or not, it's been a year since Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their first daughter together. And while things like a global pandemic and the ongoing debate about ranking the Hollywood Chrises occupied baby Lyla's first year, Schwarzenegger put that all aside and posted a sweet photo to commemorate her birthday. And while Schwarzenegger kept to her M.O. of hiding her daughter's face, she did give fans a very cute mommy-and-me matching look with bright pink summer-ready gingham.

Schwarzenegger wore a light pink two-piece with a white visor while Lyla sat beside her wearing a gingham bucket hat and ruffled one-piece suit. Alongside the photo, Schwarzenegger shared a sentimental look back at her first year as a mom, noting how quickly Lyla is growing up and how everything is "magical."

"About this time last year, I became a mama. What a magical year it's been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!" Schwarzenegger captioned the photo. "Clearly, I have fully embraced the mommy and me matching moments, the girly outfits, the bows and the wonderful things my mom saved for me to pass on to her."

"I hung up her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday and was so emotional thinking of how blessed I am that I get to be her mama and how much I love being with her and watching her grow," the post finished. "Happy happy! My little girl is 1! 🥺🧚🏻‍♀️🌻🙏♥️"

Back on New Year's Eve, Schwarzenegger and Lyla coordinated their beanies during a beach walk, showing just how much the two love to match. Pratt had a cameo in that post, smiling alongside his wife and daughter wearing an American flag-patterned knit sweater.