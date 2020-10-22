Katherine Schwarzenegger defends Chris Pratt after shade over political views

From Cosmopolitan

Katherine Schwarzenegger has taken to Instagram to defend her husband Chris Pratt, after he was labelled "the worst Hollywood Chris" for his apparent political views.

To rewind, the whole furore arose when Twitter users spotted that the Parks & Rec actor was missing from a line-up of The Avengers stars in an event designed to raise money for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The idea was that fans could virtually hang out with six of the films' stars if they donated some money to Biden and Harris' campaign, but Pratt's name was noticeably absent.

As a result, some users assumed this was a sign that Pratt is an avid Trump supporter, and when screenwriter Amy Berg posted a 'One has to go' meme on Twitter with photos of four famous Chris' - Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth - the accusations of a Republican (and specifically a Trump) allegiance took grip.

In reality, the 41-year-old father-of-two has never been particularly open about his political views, aside from telling Men's Fitness magazine in 2017 that he "[doesn't] feel represented by either side." He continued: "I really feel there's common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us."

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

It has also been reported by CNN that Pratt donated money to Barack Obama's campaign back in 2012, which would suggest more of a Democratic leaning. Either way, Pratt's wife, Katherine, is unimpressed about how her husband has been dragged on social media this week.

On Instagram, the mum to two-month-old Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger-Pratt posted: "Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways.

"Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

And, well, she's got a point.

Incidentally (and not that it really matters), Katherine herself is a vocal Biden fan. She recently publicly called a tweet by President Donald Trump "trash" after it looked to diminish the risk of coronavirus, she she has reportedly openly said she will be voting for former Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on election day on November 3.

How about in these tense times we just let each other live, yeah?

