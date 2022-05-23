Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Welcome Second Daughter

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt announced Sunday that they welcomed their second child the day before.

″We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel beyond blessed and grateful,” the celebrity pair wrote on Instagram.

The couple married in June 2019 and had their first daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.

Pratt, known for the “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, also has a 9-year-old son with first wife Anna Faris. Schwarzenegger is a bestselling author.

On the professional side, Pratt awaits the arrival of the June 10 opening weekend for “Jurassic World Dominion,” the latest in the dinosaur series.

The film is among studio tentpoles, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” expected to further boost the Hollywood box office after a pandemic slump.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt in 201 (Photo: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

