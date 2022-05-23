Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt welcome second child: 'We feel beyond blessed and grateful'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Schwarzenegger, who welcomed her second child with husband Chris Pratt on Saturday.

Schwarzenegger gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Eloise Christina, the proud parents shared the news Sunday on Instagram. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter," the two wrote to their respective Instagram accounts.

"We feel beyond blessed and grateful," they wrote and signed off: "Love, Katherine and Chris."

Eloise joins sister Lyla, 1, and big brother Jack, 9, whom Pratt shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

But don’t expect a flood of baby photos from the couple because that’s not their style.

Though Schwarzenegger has shared several sweet photos of Lyla, including shots of her daughter's fingers and pajama-clad legs, the new mom does not share pictures of Lyla's face and doesn't plan to.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt lovingly lock eyes.
Here's why: Katherine Schwarzenegger won't share photos of her daughter with Chris Pratt

More: How Maria Shriver helped Katherine Schwarzenegger cope with ‘nasty’ mom-shaming

The author, 32, and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, 42, agreed to keep their child’s face off social media until she is old enough to make her own choice.

“It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media,”  Schwarzenegger told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the “Today” show in March 2021.

As the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, she knows a thing or two about growing up in the spotlight. Despite her superstar lineage, Schwarzenegger said her parents gave her "the gift of privacy" and “as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

“(My siblings and I) were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable. And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids,” Schwarzenegger recalled.

Christina Schwarzenegger, from left, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Global Road Entertainment's world premiere of &quot;Midnight Sun&quot; on March 15, 2018 in Hollywood.
Schwarzenegger and Pratt made their relationship public in December 2018 when Pratt shared a touching post for Schwarzenegger's birthday.

“I’ve cherished our time together,” Pratt wrote at the time. “Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.”

In June 2019, the lovebirds married in a dreamy ceremony in Montecito, California, where the bride wore not just one, but two custom Giorgio Armani Privé wedding dresses.

The day after their wedding, the couple shared a photo and message describing their big day.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives," they each captioned the post on their respective Instagram accounts. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives ... This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Chris Pratt makes Katherine Schwarzenegger appreciation post: A look at their gushing love

More: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their anniversary with diamonds, In-N-Out

Contributing: Amy Haneline, Cydney Henderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second daughter

