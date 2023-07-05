Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Fourth of July 'Done Right' with Their Kids

The couple celebrated Independence Day with star-shaped cookies and a boat ride

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Insatgram

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had fun making memories with their kids on Fourth of July.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Good Night, Sister author, 33, and the Super Mario Bros. Movie actor, 43, spent the national holiday riding on a boat and decorating star-shaped cookies with daughters Eloise, 13 months, and Lyla, 2.

In a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger posted photos of her and her husband while on a boat, her daughter as she decorated a star-shaped cookie with patriotic colors and a photo of herself with her two daughters as they took in their scenic view.

"4th of July done right 🎇," she captioned the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Pratt/Instagram

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor took a break from his daddy duties to speak exclusively with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the film's premiere in April.

When asked whether or not he's achieved cool points as a dad to son Jack, 10, for reprising his lead role as Star-Lord, he responded, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

"Actually, [Jack's] here with me tonight. He's one of my dates tonight," added Pratt, who also brought his wife along for the event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Pratt also described what it's like being a girl dad to his two daughters.

"Eloise is just starting to pull herself up. She's crawling around. She's saying, 'Dada.' She loves my guitar," he revealed. "Lyla's very, very sweet," he continued of his older daughter.

In April, the family of four celebrated Easter together by sharing a couple adorable photos to Katherine's Instagram. "Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one," she captioned the series, which included photos of her kids enjoying an oceanside location, complete with a dip in a seaside swimming pool.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.