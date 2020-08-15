Former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly splits from husband of 7 years

Katherine Kelly attends the "Liar" photocall at Curzon Bloomsbury on February 27, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Actress Katherine Kelly has split from her husband after seven years of marriage.

The former Coronation Street star married Australian-born digital analyst Ryan Clark in Las Vegas in 2013 after dating for two years.

They have since had two children, Orla, aged six, and Rose, aged three, but have ended their relationship, revealing the separation is “completely amicable” in a statement from a spokesman.

The spokesman said: “Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate.

Read more: Suranne Jones says soaps 'use their girls' and encouraged lads mags photoshoots

“They see it as a positive move for both of them and the separation is completely amicable.

“Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends.”

The 40-year-old found fame in 2006 playing feisty barmaid Becky McDonald on ITV soap Coronation Street.

After a series of awards on the long-running series, Kelly left to pursue other roles in 2012.

She went on to enjoy roles in shows such as Happy Valley, Netflix show Criminal and the second series of ITV’s Liar, but she said last year she may need to refrain from police roles in future.

View photos Ryan Clark and Katherine Kelly attend the ITV Palooza! held at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage) More

She told Digital Spy: "I play a detective inspector in Liar 2, I play a DI in this [Criminal], I have to draw the line now. I need a break!

“I think they are so popular, the police procedurals, all actors do them, and if you didn't, you wouldn't work otherwise!

"And you do switch from side to side, and I'm definitely ready for a bit more on the other side [as a suspect].”

Read more: Corrie star Jack P Shepherd defends re-casting of Todd Grimshaw after fan criticism

Talking of her career choices, she told You magazine in March: “I’m not interested in playing it safe. Failure doesn’t frighten me.

“I’ve always tried to keep everything varied, not just whether it’s television or theatre or radio, but also the characters that I play. I love the variety.

“The things I tend to turn down are the ones that are too similar to something I’ve done before – that aren’t saying anything new or are a little beige. I’d rather have the challenge.”