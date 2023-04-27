Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'

"There is a lot of resentment under the surface. There is a lot of things that go unsaid. There is a lot of feeling," Heigl exclusively tells PEOPLE about the hit Netflix series

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the series finale of Netflix's Firefly Lane.

Katherine Heigl is opening up about what made Firefly Lane work.

As fans take in the emotional series finale, the actress believes the show has resonated with viewers over the last two seasons because of the complex friendship between her character Tully Hart and Sarah Clarke's Kate Mularkey.

"It's not some fairy tale version of female friendship," says Heigl, 44. "There is a lot of resentment under the surface. There is a lot of things that go unsaid. There is a lot of feeling."

The hit Netflix drama series chronicled the various ups and downs in Tully and Kate's friendship through the '70s, '80s and mid-2000s. The first half of season 2 saw Kate and Tully grow apart after the latter got in a car accident with Kate's daughter Marah (Yael Yurman). Though they were able to make amends in the second half of season 2, it wasn't without a few obstacles — including Kate's diagnosis with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

"From Kate's perspective, she can't really speak her truth to Tully or be her strong self with Tully, that Tully takes over. And a lot of that feels, to me, very relatable and very honest in terms of our relationships with one another throughout this life," explains Heigl.

While Heigl emphasizes the clear loyalty and "connection between these two women," she also stresses that their friendship isn't perfect — which adds to its authenticity.

"Watching them love each other and struggle with each other, and then have all these fabulous memories and moments and time together, I think it speaks to all of us," she shares. "And that's what life is about, those relationships and those memories and those moments and how we deal with each other and how we continue to love each other despite disappointments and resentments and all of that."

Firefly Lane is available to stream in full on Netflix.

