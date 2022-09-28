Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

katherine heigl

Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family.

The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion.

"From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot.

The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eu, 13.

Katherine and Naleigh sit on the floor near their couch with the family dog while Josh sits on the couch with Adalaide and Joshua sitting close by.

Last month, the Life As We Know It star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram as her two daughters left for school and youngest Joshua started his first day of kindergarten.

The first two photos in Heigl's Instagram carousel showed Naleigh and Adalaide hugging and joking around in front of a scenic mountain-filled background. The mom of three also snapped a couple of cute pictures of Joshua all dressed up before his first day, waiting for the bus while wearing an oversized Dragonball Z backpack.

"Well it's that time of year again. Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby," wrote Heigl. "I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I'll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We'll see. 😏❤️"

In April, Heigl reflected on her daughter Adalaide's 10th birthday with a sweet montage on Instagram, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos of her little one.

Heigl, who adopted Adalaide from Louisiana in 2012, wrote she "can't stop watching" the adorable video created by her husband, singer Josh Kelley. The video includes footage of Adalaide as a baby as well as more recent shots of the 10-year-old.

"My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today," Heigl began. "Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms. She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."