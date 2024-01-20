Katherine Heigl Recreated Her Iconic ‘27 Dresses’ Dance at the Emmys After-Party

Alexa, play "Bennie and the Jets."

The Grey's Anatomy reunion at the 2023 Emmys (held in 2024 because chaos is the name of the game) may have stolen the show during the ceremony's telecast, Katherine Heigl may have had one of the most viral moments of the night at the official Netflix after-party. Cosmopolitan reports that when DJ Benjamin Walker put on “Bennie and the Jets," the actress couldn't help but recreate her iconic dance from 2008's rom-com classic 27 Dresses.

Fans of the film will remember that Heigl's character Jane dances to the 1974 Elton John chart-topper during a scene that involves her character getting drinks with James Marsden's Kevin. Eventually, the two get so drunk that they end up dancing on top of the bar, but Heigl's 2024 update didn't go quite that far. Walker shared a clip of the moment in all of its glory on his Instagram feed.

“I love a good rom-com so when i saw @katherineheigl, I knew IMMEDIATELY there was one song to end the night and one song only …. #IYKYK #27dresses," he wrote alongside his video and a few snapshots from the festivities.

Heigl reenacted the scene while still wearing the red Reem Acra dress that she chose for the red carpet. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline and crystal embellishment. Along with her Grey's Anatomy co-stars, including Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson, Heigl presented the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Male Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The moment wasn't just a major moment for fans of Grey's. It was Heigl's first appearance at the Emmys since 2014. She took home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series back in 2007 for her role of Izzie Stevens on Grey's.



