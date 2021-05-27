Katherine Heigl Joins the Fight to Save Onaqui Wild Horses from Mass Round Up and Removal by Department of the Interior

Animal Wellness Action
·4 min read
Actress Katherine Heigl joins Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy in the campaign to save the Onaqui wild horses in Utah. Visit: www.SaveTheOnaqui.org.
Actress Katherine Heigl joins Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy in the campaign to save the Onaqui wild horses in Utah. Visit: www.SaveTheOnaqui.org.
Actress Katherine Heigl joins Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy in the campaign to save the Onaqui wild horses in Utah. Visit: www.SaveTheOnaqui.org.
The first billboard with Katherine Heigl on May 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The first billboard with Katherine Heigl on May 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The first billboard with Katherine Heigl on May 25, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salt Lake City, Utah – Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation, the Center for a Humane Economy and actress Katherine Heigl are appealing to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to stop the mass round-up and removal of perhaps 80 percent of the famed and beloved Onaqui wild horses of western Utah. The Center for a Humane Economy is financing billboards, throughout Utah featuring the Heigl that call on the federal government to leave the horses be.

“With their historic place on the public lands of Utah, the Onaqui horses are living treasures that contribute to the beauty of the Great Basin Desert, as well as the economic vitality of nearby communities,” said Katherine Heigl, who lives in Summit County and keeps horses at her ranch in the Kamas Valley. “Instead of cruel helicopter roundups, I call on the Bureau of Land Management to leave the Onaqui horses on the land, manage them humanely with fertility control, and limit livestock grazing to protect the ecosystem."

“As a descendant of the early Mormon pioneers who settled Utah, I feel a strong personal connection to the amazing Onaqui horses,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns at the Center for a Humane Economy. “They occupy a special place in the history and culture of Utah and have captivated the imagination of admirers and advocates the world over. They should be managed humanely on the range by the Bureau of Land Management, not chased down and trapped with helicopters."

The Onaqui roundup is scheduled to begin July 12 and will result in between 300—400 of the 500 horses being permanently removed from their Herd Management Area (HMA).

Heigl is featured with a wild Onaqui mare and foal, and viewers can find a link to take action. Action takers are encouraged to ask U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to put a stop to a roundup that’s been planned under her watch.

The photo of the horses on the billboard was captured by Jen Rogers, who owns and operates Wild Horse Photo Safaris, a Tooele-based business that features tours of the area and viewing of the wild horses on the range they call home. Ms. Rogers has been a leading voice in the effort to protect the Onaqui horses and educate the public about their place on Utah public lands.

“As with the billowing wind blowing with reckless abandon in the West Utah desert, the Onaqui wild horses are found to be running age-old trails ground into the dirt by distant ancestors,” said Jennifer Rogers, owner of Wild Horse Photo Safaris. “Their history is deep here in Utah and they symbolize all that is wild and free. Revered by many far and wide, they bring locals and tourists alike to an otherwise barren landscape and serve as both a delight and a daily reminder of all that is right with family bonds, structure, unity, and loyalty. And it's in this desert they should stay.”

Background:

Descended from horses used by pioneers and native tribes in the late 1800’s, the Onaqui horses are known for their robust beauty and their ability to thrive in the harsh environment of the Great Basin Desert of western Utah. They are a favorite among wild horse photographers and enthusiasts, and are believed to be the most popular and photographed wild herd in the country. Tourists from all over the country, and even the world, travel to Utah to view and photograph their favorite animals, including stallions with names like Charger, Goliath, Buck, Moondrinker, with glimpses of the herd’s elder statesman, Gandalf (also known as “Old Man” by some), being the most coveted prize.

The BLM claims there is insufficient forage for the horses on their HMA, yet the agency has approved the area for grazing by over 25,000 livestock. Livestock greatly outnumber the horses currently on the HMA, yet the agency has announced no plans to reduce or eliminate private grazing.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.

The Center for a Humane Economy (“the Center”) is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing the conduct of corporations to forge a humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both.

Attachments

CONTACT: Marty Irby Animal Wellness Action 202-821-5686 marty@animalwellnessaction.org


Latest Stories

  • Anunoby, Boucher, Birch stand out as most improved Raptors in 2021

    The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.

  • Leafs captain Tavares returns to ice one week after frightening injury

    Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

  • Now the work begins for Penguins' Ron Hextall and Brian Burke

    Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.

  • Run It Back: Are the Clippers collapsing and will Chris Paul ever be healthy?

    It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.

  • Canada's roster heavy on NBA talent for Olympic qualifier training camp

    Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.

  • Tiger Woods on rehab: 'More painful than anything I have ever experienced'

    Tiger Woods calls his injuries from a February wreck "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

  • ‘Why not roll the dice?’ Lamar Odom’s risky road back from addiction and depression

    After years of drug abuse, Lamar Odom is opening up and hoping it helps others in the process.

  • LeBron, Metta Sandiford-Artest support Westbrook after popcorn incident

    The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.

  • Zidane quits again as Madrid coach after winless season

    Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The news comes a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.

  • Raptors fans are having fun with Kawhi's Clippers misery

    Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • EURO 2020: Winners and losers from the 1-year delay

    Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.

  • Ron MacLean issues apology after insensitive comment

    Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Naomi Osaka announces French Open media blackout, citing mental health concerns

    "I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

  • Oilers' Ethan Bear received racist messages after costly playoff mistake

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received multiple racist messages and comments over social media after the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Why some NHL coaches don't have a leg to stand on complaining about penalties

    Through three cases, we can see when head coaches have a legitimate gripe against penalty disparities, and when they're clutching at straws.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Dog of the Day: Heat are too tough and talented to get swept by Bucks

    The Heat are a talented, tough team and they know the situation they're in.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers and Knicks issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Both incidents occurred Wednesday night. “We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely," the Knicks said. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior." The 76ers went further, since the fan involved in the Westbrook incident was a season ticket holder. Those tickets have been revoked, and he was also banned from all events at their arena. Neither the Knicks nor the 76ers released the names of the fans who were involved. The Knicks said they forwarded information to authorities. “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior,” the 76ers said in a statement announcing the ban. “There is no place for it in our sport or arena.” Video shows that someone spit on Young while he was preparing to inbound the basketball in the fourth quarter of New York's win over Atlanta at Madison Square Garden. Westbrook was leaving the Wizards' game in Philadelphia with an ankle injury when someone sitting over the tunnel that leads from the floor threw the popcorn on him. The NBA said Thursday that its rules on fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved." “The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials and our fellow fans,” the NBA said Thursday. NBA buildings are welcoming their largest crowds of the season for the playoffs, after a regular season where attendance was severely limited because of policies put in place to keep players and others safe during the pandemic. It has not been without problems, and players are airing concerns. Players such as Westbrook and LeBron James — who chimed in on Twitter shortly after the Westbrook incident Wednesday — still clearly believe that fan behavior remains a major issue. “I’m sick and tired of it, honestly,” Westbrook said. Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving — in advance of Game 3 of the Nets’ series at Boston — said he hoped the scene there on Friday night “is strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling (expletive) from the crowd.” Westbrook has been part of high-profile incidents involving fans before, including one where a fan in Utah was alleged to have directed racial taunts his way. Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his reactions to that incident, one in which Utah guard Donovan Mitchell even came to his defense. “These arenas, they’ve got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does,” Westbrook said Wednesday night. “I’ve been in a lot of incidents where fans, they say whatever, and the consequences for me are a lot more detrimental to those people in the stands because they feel like they’re untouchable.” After the Westbrook incident in Utah two years ago, the league changed and toughened its code of conduct for fans, including putting those in closest proximity to the players and the court on alert that anything over the line will lead to ejections and possibly more. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press