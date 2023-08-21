Katharine McPhee and David Foster's family nanny identified as victim in fatal crash

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny has been identified as the victim of a fatal collision inside a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles.

Yadira Calito died in the hospital from blunt trauma after an elderly driver accidentally accelerated into the dealership during the Aug. 9 collision, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. She was 55. Two other people were injured but survived.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the dealership confirmed Calito, a nanny for McPhee and Foster's young son Rennie, was the deceased victim to the Los Angeles Times.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Katharine McPhee and David Foster

TMZ was the first to identify Calito as the couple's nanny after McPhee shared that she would be missing the final two shows of her joint tour with Foster in Jakarta due an undisclosed family tragedy. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home," she said in an Instagram post a day after the collision. "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

At the time, McPhee and Foster were on the Asia leg of Foster's David Foster & Friends tour. It's set to return stateside in November, kicking off at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren, Mich.

A representative for McPhee and Foster didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

