'Like fine wine': Katharine McPhee shows off in plunging yellow gown with an 'American Idol' throwback

Katharine McPhee relieved her "American Idol" days with her latest Instagram throwback. (Image via Instagram/Getty Images)

Kathrine McPhee may be in isolation, but that didn’t stop her from taking a trip down memory lane.

In a recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old singer offered fans a blast from the past, harkening back to her days on “American Idol.”

McPhee, who was runner-up on the fifth season of the reality show, shared a photo of herself wearing a plunging yellow gown she previously wore while competing on “Idol.”

“It’s day 26 of quarantine and we’re breaking out dresses from 14 years ago,” McPhee captioned the photo. Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this.”

The “Smash” actress followed up the photo with a throw-back picture of herself wearing the gown in 2006 performing Whitney Houston’s ballad “I Have Nothing.” As fate may have it, the eye-catching look was worn the week McPhee met her now husband, David Foster, who appeared on the episode as a celebrity-mentor. Foster wrote the timeless song for Houston and the 1992 film, “The Bodyguard.”

McPhee performed "I Have Nothing" on "American Idol" in 2006. The song was written by her now husband, David Foster. (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for Fox Television Network)

Fans couldn’t get enough of McPhee’s wardrobe find, and praised the star for looking even better than she did years ago.

“14 years later and she’s still killing it,” one fan wrote. “What an icon.”

“Damn girl, you aged like fine wine,” another told the star. “Why are you getting better looking every day and I’m here looking like a potato already. I don’t know how that’s fair but go off.”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee have been holding nightly concerts for fans on Instagram during quarantine. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Celebrity pals Katie Couric also wrote to McPhee, commenting, “I could not fit into a dress from two years ago.”

McPhee and the 70-year-old music-producer, who tied the knot in 2019, filmed a reprisal of the “Idol” alum’s performance and shared the video to IGTV. McPhee sang with the yellow gown draped around her neck and holding a glass of wine, while Foster played piano.

The couple have filmed several performances for fans during quarantine, providing some much needed entertainment for her more than 700,000 followers.

“Watching you two is becoming my daily routine now,” one woman wrote to the pair. “Thanks for the great performance.”

“You two are so talented and are so warm and genuine,” a separate follower commented. “Thank you for creating the ‘Kat & Dave’ show during these scary times. My husband and I were planning on seeing you perform in Westbury, N.Y. mid April. We hope to see you if you reschedule. I think you are the cutest couple."

