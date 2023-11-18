Katesbridge: Man dies after one-car crash

A man has died following a single-car crash in Katesbridge, County Down.

He was 18-year-old Cathal McCrory from Dromore. The crash happened on the Tanvally Road shortly after 00:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.

The teenager was the front seat passenger in the vehicle.

The driver and a second person were taken to hospital but have since been discharged. The Tanvalley road has since reopened.

Police have appealed for information and asked anyone who was travelling in the area between 00:00 GMT and 00:30 GMT on Saturday to review any dashcam footage which may have been recorded.