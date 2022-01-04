Katelyn Brown Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos After Keeping Second Pregnancy a Secret

kane brown

Alex Alvga Katelyn, Kodi Jane and Kane Brown

Katelyn Brown, wife of country superstar Kane Brown, is sharing some never-before-seen photos of her second pregnancy after keeping it a secret for nine months.

In a video montage posted to Instagram on Sunday, Katelyn, 29, gave fans a more intimate look at her pregnancy, complete with pictures of her growing baby bump, as well as an adorably sweet video clip of her and Kane's eldest daughter, Kingsley Rose, rubbing her belly.

"Yep that's me," reads text at the beginning of the video over a snapshot of Katelyn and Kane, 28, posing with their newborn in a hospital bed. "You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation."

The couple's second daughter, Kodi Jane, was born on Dec. 30 in Nashville, PEOPLE confirmed.

On Sunday, Katelyn also got candid about the reason why she and Kane, who tied the knot in a stunning Tennessee wedding in October 2018, chose to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight the second time around.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me. Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made," Katelyn wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable."

"Thank you for all the kind messages and love," she added. "I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you @kanebrown_music … you are the man we all look up to."

In March of last year, Kane opened up to PEOPLE about how becoming a father changed his life "for the better," adding: "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better."

He said, "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on. She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."