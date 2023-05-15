Kate Winslet's Bafta Dedication To Her Daughter Was All Sorts Of Emotional

Kate Winslet gave a shout out to her daughter Mia Threapleton as she won Best Actress at the TV Baftas

Kate Winslet made an emotional dedication to her daughter as she picked up one of the top prizes at Sunday’s TV Baftas.

The former Titanic star was awarded Best Actress for her role in Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth, in which she starred alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton.

As a visibly nervous Kate made her acceptance speech, she said how she wished she could cut her award in half, so Mia could also be recognised.

“If I could cut this in half and give the other half to my daughter...” she said, with her voice audibly cracking.

“We did this together, kiddo.”

The camera then cut to Mia sat in the audience with tears rolling down her cheeks.

The 22-year-old was seen blowing kisses at her mother, mouthing: “I love you.”

I Am Ruth chronicled the relationship between a mother and child who is dealing with mental health pressures coming from the online world.

Kate said there were days on set where it was “agony” for Mia to “dig as deeply as she did, into very frightening emotional territory sometimes”.

“It took my breath away,” she added.

Mia and Kate pictured on the red carpet earlier in the evening

Kate also called for called on the “people in power” to “criminalise harmful content” as she picked up the gong.

She said: “I Am Ruth was made for parents and their children, for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers, but who no longer can.

“And for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides, this does not need to be your life to people in power, and to people who can make change, please, criminalise harmful content.

“Please eradicate harmful content, we don’t want it. We want our children back.

“We don’t want to lie awake, terrified, by our children’s mental health and to any young person who might be listening, who feels that they are trapped in an unhealthy world.

“Please ask for help. There is no shame in admitting that you need support. It will be there just ask for it,” she added.

Her comments came as the House of Lords continued its scrutiny of the Online Safety Bill, which aims to tackle illegal and harmful content online.

