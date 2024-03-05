Kate Winslet Says Ozempic ‘Sounds Terrible’: ‘Let’s Eat Some More Things!’

The 'Titanic' alum said the drug "sounds terrible" after learning that it aids in weight loss

Kate Winslet is not a fan of Ozempic for weight loss.

While speaking to The New York Times Magazine in a wide-ranging interview published Sunday, the Mare of Easttown alum, 48, learned all about the type 2 diabetes drug, which has skyrocketed in popularity for casual weight loss.

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” the English actress said. “All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

The outlet noted that the drug has yet to see the same popularity overseas as it has in the U.S.

While snacking on a pastry, The Holiday actress became intrigued by the medicine, asking what exactly it was. Upon discovery, she was not impressed.

“Oh, my God,” Winslet said. “This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

During the interview, the actress recalled life around the time when she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in her 1997 breakout role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic.

She said that as a young woman, British tabloids scrutinized her weight at every opportunity. There was also mention of the late Joan Rivers joking that Winslet had sunk the Titanic.

“I never told anyone about it,” the actress said of an eating disorder that she was dealing with at the time.

“Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ ” she said. “So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Winslet previously opened up about how her weight impacted her younger years.

Speaking with The Sunday Times in a December 2022 interview, she remembered being called "blubber" and receiving advice to settle for "fat girl" roles.

"It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with,” Winslet told the outlet.

"But in the film industry, it is really changing," she added. "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

In a December 2022 interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet said that if she had the chance to do it all over again, she would call people out over the bullying she faced after Titanic's release.

“I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this. I'm a young woman, my body is changing, I'm figuring it out, I'm deeply insecure, I'm terrified, don't make this any harder than it already is.' "

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, please go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.



