Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Romance ‘Ammonite’ To Close London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival has set Francis Lee’s Ammonite as its closing film.

Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the film is set in the 1840s, following palaeontologist Mary Anning when she encounters a young woman recuperating from a personal tragedy,

It is world premiering at Toronto and also took part in the 2020 Cannes Label selection at the cancelled French festival.

The London screening will take place on October 17 at cinemas across the UK, alongside a virtual introduction from Lee and key cast.

Steve McQueen’s race drama Mangrove is closing this year’s festival. It is holding a hybrid physical and online program from October 7.

Ammonite was produced by See-Saw Films. It was co-financed by the BFI and BBC Films.

“I’m thrilled Ammonite has been chosen to close the BFI London Film Festival. In these incredibly difficult times, it’s wonderful to see this film about intimacy, love and hope getting its U.K. premiere at LFF,” said director Lee.

“We were huge admirers of Francis Lee’s debut and it’s a pleasure to have him close the 2020 BFI London Film Festival with his sublime second feature,” added LFF director Tricia Tuttle.

