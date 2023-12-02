Kate Winslet Recalls Working with 'Magnetic' Leonardo DiCaprio on “Titanic”: 'He Had This Effervescent Energy'

The pair starred opposite each other in the hit 1997 film

CBS via Getty Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet is reflecting on working with Leonardo DiCaprio on Titanic.

The actress, 48, described DiCaprio, 49, as “magnetic” on the film's set, noting that they “clicked immediately” while working together on the 1997 hit film.

"Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it's amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again," Winslet told Entertainment Tonight, ahead of the re-release of the film in 4K Ultra HD on Dec. 5.

"He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic," she continued. "And I remember thinking, 'Oh, this is gonna be fun. We're definitely gonna get along.' And we just really did. We just really did."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage Winslet said she "clicked immediately" with DiCaprio on the set of 'Titanic'

Related: Never-Before-Seen Titanic Set Photos Show a Young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Winslet met DiCaprio in 1996 on the set of Titanic. They played lovers Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, respectively.

"He was then very, very smart, very, very curious. So he was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets,” Winslet told ET. “That sense of focus on the craft and still really caring deeply about that to this day."

The actress then shared that she found her “own rhythm” working with DiCaprio and that the pair “connected on so many levels” on set, sparking a friendship and respect for one another that has continued years after making the movie together.

CBS via Getty The actors played lovers Rose and Jack in the 1997 hit film

Related: 'Titanic' Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Story continues

Winslet said of the friendship, “We'll always just make that call right away. There's no like, 'Hang on, I'll call you tomorrow.' It's instant. And that's actually really something…if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it's really something.”

Following Titanic, Winslet reunited with DiCaprio onscreen when the pair played a 1950s couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.

In the years since, the pair have spoken publicly about their friendship and support for one another at award shows and events.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.