Kate Winslet Recalls Falling 'Head Over Heels' for Husband at 2021 Emmys: 'A Whirlwind'

Kate Winslet and her husband's relationship had a full-circle moment at the Emmys.

The Mare of Easttown star, 45, swooned over her husband Edward Abel Smith — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll — after the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The actress said it was special to be able to have her husband with her on her special night as the Emmys were already part of their love story.

"When I was here 10 years ago with Mildred Pierce we had actually just met," she told reporters in the Emmys press room. "I knew that I was going to spend my life with this man."

Winslet continued, "We're getting to the Emmys and I was just so in a whirlwind of having just met him that I couldn't even concentrate and I vividly remember making an absolutely appalling speech because I was not on planet earth because I had fallen head over heels in love with this person who I just met. So to have him here, it's really quite special."

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Kate Winslet and her husband

During Sunday's annual event, Winslet took home the award for outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie for her role in Mare of Easttown. She beat out fellow nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit).

The win marked her fourth Emmy nomination and second win.

"Mom, mom they're standing up!" Winslet said of receiving a standing ovation while accepting the award. "Oh my God, thank you so much!"

During her acceptance speech, the actress gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees and the show's creator before sending love to her family. Winslet shares a son, 7-year-old Bear Blaze with her husband, whom she married in 2012. She is also mom to daughter Mia, 20, and son Joe, 17, from previous marriages.

"My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life," she said. "Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."

Kate Winslet

HBO's Mare of Easttown follows police detective Mare (Winslet) as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage mother in her Philadelphia suburb. After her win, the British actress also said playing Mare meant a "huge amount because it makes me feel genuinely, that our industry is changing."

"That's more important than anything else," she told press. "It's up to us to absolutely real and representing ourselves with integrity and authenticity and celebrating each other and not judging one another. If we're not doing that in our industry then nobody else has got a hope in hell."