Kate Winslet 'jumping for joy' and more ecstatic reactions from 2022 SAG Awards nominees

The stars have spoken.

After the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced on Instagram Live on Wednesday by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, the nominees from the worlds of film and television are sharing statements of gratitude as well as their holy f---ing s---! reactions.

On the television front, the nominations saw Succession and Ted Lasso continue their dominance over awards season, with both the HBO and Apple TV+ series picking up five nods each, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and individual nominations for Succession actors Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong, and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple. In our minds Goldstein gets the award for best reaction: "Holy f---ing s---!"

Netflix's Korean thriller Squid Game also nabbed nominations for its ensemble and actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, while Jean Smart scored dual nominations for her work in the series Hacks and Mare of Easttown. Kate Winslet was also nominated for her performance on the HBO limited series, receiving a nod in the best actress in a TV movie or limited series category, and used her reaction statement to call out her costar. "To be up there with Jean Smart, knowing what she and I went through on Mare of Easttown.... this truly feels like a badge of honor," she said, acknowledging Smart's late husband, Richard Gilliland, who died in early 2021.

Kate Winslet mare of easttown; jean smart in Hacks and Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

Michele K. Short/HBO; HBO Max; Noh Juhan/Netflix

Movie-wise, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and Jane Campion's Power of the Dog led with three nominations each. Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up and King Richard joined House of Gucci as nominees in the best ensemble category.

See how the nominees reacted below:

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series)

"I'm jumping for joy! This means so much to me. To be nominated by actors, by the people I admire, the artists I cherish and crave spending time with, this really means the world me. To be part of this category and for playing a role that fundamentally changed me in many ways, feels like the ultimate acknowledgment. And to share in a moment like this alongside these powerful almighty women who have created such rich exciting work is a privilege. AND to be up there with Jean Smart, knowing what she and I went through on Mare of Easttown.... this truly feels like a badge of honor. I'm deeply grateful today!"

Story continues

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Male Actor in a Comedy Series, Comedy Ensemble)

"Great way to start off the New Year. Thank you to all my peers who voted. Kominsky Method was a career highlight from start to finish."

Jared Leto, House of Gucci (Male Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture)

"To be nominated and recognized by your peers is one of the highest honors imaginable and upon hearing the news this morning I was filled with gratitude and humility. Making House Of Gucci and working with this incredible cast was an absolute inspiration. Thank you to my fellow SAG-AFTRA members, congratulations to my fellow nominees, and to the entire HOUSE OF GUCCI gang - BOOF!"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Power of the Dog (Male Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture)

"This experience has been absolutely surreal. First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There's no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I'm incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA."

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (Male Actor in a Motion Picture)

"Thank you, SAG-AFTRA, I am honored to be nominated by my peers and to find myself in such remarkable company. Today's nominations for Being the Ricardos are a tribute to the trailblazing couple that are Lucy and Desi Arnaz. It was a great privilege to portray Desi Arnaz – a groundbreaking visionary, proud immigrant and veteran who transformed modern television."

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone (Drama Ensemble)

"There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination." – Taylor Sheridan, Co-creator of Yellowstone

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Female Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture)

"I am honored to be recognized by my fellow SAG-AFTRA peers for a project of which I am so ridiculously proud. Any recognition is amazing, but coming from my community of actors, it's beyond special. What an honor to be included amongst these stunningly talented women and all of this year's nominees. I'm so thankful to Steven, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Disney, and the entire cast, crew & creative team of West Side Story, especially my fellow actors with whom I worked so closely and who helped lift me through this performance."

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series)

"Wow! This is so cool! All I hope for when I'm making something is that the people I look up to see me and think I'm alright. I couldn't be luckier to have had the opportunity to bring Stephanie Land's beautiful and heartbreakingly real story to life, alongside my own mom and my incredible on-screen daughter, Rylea Nevaeh. I'm so flattered and I really love being a part of this community, thank you!"

Hwand Dong-Hyuk, on behalf of Squid Game (Drama Ensemble, Stunt Ensemble, Male Actor in a Drama Series, Lee Jung-jae, Female Actor in a Drama Series, Jung Ho-yeon)

"As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theaters to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set... I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near-300 background talent. Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit."

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game, (Male Actor In a Drama Series, Drama Ensemble)

"I am speechless and beyond excited to be nominated, not just individually but for our entire Squid Game team! I vividly remember the precious moments we shared together, putting in all the hard work to film the intense six rounds of games. On top of the unforgettable memories we shared, today's SAG Awards nominations will forever be remembered as a precious and touching moment. Thank you so much to the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am also so humbled and want to share this moment with all the fans of Squid Game who have faith in justice and love, we as people cherish."

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Female Actor In a Drama Series, Drama Ensemble)

"Thank you Screen Actors Guild members! First, I am truly excited for the best ensemble nomination, which has made all of our team's time spent together on Squid Game even more valuable. Working on this series, and acting for the first time, I thought about how creating something 'together,' and 'as an ensemble' just might be the true value of our society. I feel empowered to be reminded of how 'together' is more precious than a solo achievement. I am truly grateful! I'm also reminded of our best stunt team, being nominated for the best stunt ensemble nomination. I send all the love and thanks to the best stunt team ever who made sure all of us were safe on the set. Lastly, I was truly taken by surprise that I was nominated. I'm just happy knowing that my photo is going to appear alongside that of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Moss, and Sarah Snook. Thank you to everyone who voted!"

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza (Male Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture)

"It's an honor to be included alongside these actors who I admire and to be recognized by my peers. It was a dream come true to be able to work with Paul Thomas Anderson and I was humbled to work alongside the brilliantly talented Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman."

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Male Actor in a Comedy Series)

"Holy fxxxing sxxt! It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG. I am so pleased to be nominated with my phenomenal cast. Juno will tell you, sometimes I ruin takes by saying 'Fxxxing hell, you're so good' instead of my actual line because I'm so in awe.

Then, to be nominated in the same category with four all-time heroes…. Like serious Got-All-Their-Movies-And-Their-Posters type All-Time Heroes. Truly mind-blowing. Thank you SAG for putting me anywhere near these legends.

Pray for them. Because if I get to meet them, I will drive them all insane. Jason can attest to this."

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso, (Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Comedy Ensemble)



"I'm in complete shock and am overjoyed by this recognition from SAG. I'm thrilled for all my Ted Lasso family, most especially my dear friend and force of nature Hannah Waddingham! It means so much to be recognized by my fellow actors amongst this incredible group of women, and I'm very grateful."

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom! (Male Actor in a Leading Role)

"This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I'm able to express. Anyone with a SAG card feels and knows the story of Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom! because it is their story. It's the story of an artist longing to express themself, an artist longing to sing as much of their song as possible while they are here alive and breathing. It's a story about longing to bring our gifts to the world; about following the thread of our destiny in the face of failure and rejection. I'm grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I'm mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life. For giving him his flowers and helping to keep his spirit alive for the world to hear more of his life affirming song. I share this honor with my genius director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and this most incredible ensemble cast of actors, singers, dancers and creators. We are a true community and none of this could happen without everyone's unique giftedness and heart. Thank you from the very bottom of my overflowing heart."

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast (Female Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture, Motion Picture Ensemble)

Ruth Negga, Passing (Female Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture)

"I'm absolutely thrilled and wowed to have received a nomination from my peers and to be in such fine company!

A very special thank you to two special ladies: Rebecca Hall and Tessa Thompson. Was grateful to also share the screen with my peers André Holland, Alex Skarsgård, Ashley Ware Jenkins, Bill Camp, and everyone who was part of this project.

It's a great privilege to know them and to have worked with these wildly talented artists. Major shoutouts to Nina Yang Bongiovi, Margot Hand and Forest Whitaker."

Elle Fanning, The Great (Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Comedy Ensemble)

"Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. I am honored to be recognized by my peers for a role that means so much to me, alongside actors I greatly admire. The Great is made possible by our fearless ensemble cast, our writing genius Tony McNamara, the tireless hours of our hardworking crew, and the one who raises our bar every day, Nicholas Hoult."

Jeremy Strong, Succession (Male Actor in a Drama Series, Drama Ensemble)

"It is such an incredible honor to be recognized by my fellow actors and actresses, who inspire me daily and whose company I am so proud and humbled to be in.

I am deeply grateful for this nomination."

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series)



"To all of the concierge and hotel staff around the world- I share this honor (and pain) with you. In all seriousness- I am beyond thrilled and humbled to be recognized by my peers. Working on "The White Lotus" has been one of the great joys of my career and I'm so honored to be nominated in this extraordinary group of actors, and alongside the powerhouse that is Jennifer Coolidge."

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Female Actor in a Drama Series, Drama Ensemble)



"What wonderful news this morning! Safely making Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale during the ongoing pandemic was a challenging undertaking but we are so incredibly proud of what we accomplished and receiving these SAG Award nominations is a beautiful cherry on top. I'm most especially thrilled for our cast nomination as I am lucky enough to work alongside some of the best actors in the business and I will never tire of seeing them acknowledged. Seeing them work through the lens as a director this season gave me an entirely new love and appreciation for them as artists and who they are as people. They lift me and the crew up every day!"



Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series)

"I am not going to lie; this is meaningful because this recognition may bring more people to watch Dopesick. The show shines a light on our country's ongoing and infuriating battle against big pharma, corruption, and, thanks to our leader, the incredibly smart, empathetic, and talented Danny Strong, it does so without judgement, recognizing the innocent victims of prescribed opioid addiction and the families who suffer in the wake of this vicious cycle.

As an actor, I have a whole bunch of reasons to feel grateful and know that the company we keep matters. On Dopesick I was fortunate to play with some real Greats: Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Mare Winningham, Ray McKinnon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Phillipa Soo, Jake McDorman, a kickass crew and producers who are best in class and kept us safe in COVID. Sometimes you get such a brilliant script, it feels like the work is done for you.

Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA community and I sure hope we are able to celebrate safely together in-person."

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series)



Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. It's beyond an honor to be recognized by my peers for playing Zabel, and a truly surreal and thrilling experience to be alongside my fellow nominees. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of Mare of Easttown and to HBO and Brad Ingelsby for the chance to work with the best scene partner I could have ever asked for, Kate Winslet!

Chris McDonald, Hacks, (Comedy Ensemble)

"YES!!!! Thank you SAG Awards for nominating Hacks in the Best Comedy Ensemble category and especially for singling out Jean Smart with her outstanding performance nomination. Everything about being on the Hacks team is a joy. It's that perfect storm of remarkable writing, seamless directing, incredible production values and a brilliant cast that relishes this opportunity to work together. And for this nomination to come from our fellow actors means the world. Thank you again, SAG Awards!"

See the full list of nominees here.

The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Related content: