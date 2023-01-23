Kate Winslet’s Hair In The New ‘Titanic’ Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion

The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen.

Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary, the studio put out a brand-new poster of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson embracing Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater. But…something is off. And by that I mean Kate’s hair literally makes no sense whatsoever. One half is up? And the other half is down? IDEK, it’s chaos.

The poster for the remastered 25th anniversary ‘TITANIC’ re-release has been released.



The film returns to theaters on February 10. pic.twitter.com/RjpmJr7H5w — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 10, 2023

Naturally, the reaction to this poster has been swift and extreme, with replies on this tweet including but not limited to: “The real tragedy is this poster,” “Who did the poster? I just want to talk,” “Now why does her hair have two different personalities here,” “I never noticed b4 but who’s [sic] idea was to add the long hair so fake,” and “What’s going on with her hair fr.” Also, shout-out to the person who wrote, “Jack better live this time.”

And that’s just the replies. We haven’t even gotten into the tweets.

why does she have two different hairstyles https://t.co/HiC7jT5dax — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 10, 2023

as an ex titanic stan (no im not joking) this poster actually makes me mad like that’s not the dress she was wearing in that scene and why is her hair in two different hairstyles it’s 2023 and this was the best they could do ? anyway i will be sat for the movie im excited pic.twitter.com/1zPAp4KWA4 — siena luvs keeley 🍓 28 (@91ANTIHERO) January 11, 2023

At its core Titanic is a hair story https://t.co/lVy4EerKFe — Ben Fisher (@benfishercomedy) January 10, 2023

we need to talk about this poster, namely:



1. The weird straight long hair that’s clearly not part of Kate’s hairstyle

2. her smushed af arm next to her spine

3. Leo’s Ken doll hand crushing her will to live https://t.co/pKywEAwfOi — Kimberley Elizabeth (@kimmikillzombie) January 10, 2023

really stressing me out how kate winslet has two different hair styles here pic.twitter.com/Na4SuqX2Su — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) January 10, 2023

Welp, excited about seeing the movie despite whatever happened to Rose’s hair in the past 25 years. Guess there’s nothing left to do but quote the wise words of Nicole Kidman: “We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that. All of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entered but somehow reborn. Together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here…they are. AMC Theatres. We make movies better.”

You Might Also Like