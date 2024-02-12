Kate Winslet Gets Candid About Acting with Her Older Kids: 'Luckily, They're Good'

The actress acted alongside son Joe, 21, and daughter Mia, 23, in 'I Am Ruth'

Kate Winslet loves getting the chance to act with her kids on screen.

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER, the Titanic actress, 48, opened up about how her work life and her family life have started to intersect since the star's older kids — son Joe, 21, and daughter Mia, 23 — have begun careers as actors. In 2021, Joe and Mia starred alongside their mom in the entirely improvised television show I Am Ruth.

"Luckily, they're good," she tells the outlet of her kids. "It felt normal [to act alongside them]. These are kids who have been testing [me] on [my] lines pretty much since they could read. They've seen me terrified beforehand. They've gone through it with me."

Winslet shares daughter Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton and son Joe with ex-husband Joe Mendes. She is also mom to son Bear Blaze, 10, whom she shares with husband Edward Abel Smith.

In May, the actress and her daughter rocked similar looks at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards, posing on the carpet together in chic black outfits.

Winslet opted for an asymmetrical black dress, while Mia selected a black-and-ivory halter jumpsuit They both sported updos, smokey eyeshadow, drop earrings and pointed-toe heels.

In 2017, the actress told Harper's Bazaar that she doesn't "have a chef or a driver or things like that" because she would rather take on those responsibilities on her own.

"I would be so unhappy if I had those things and I wouldn't feel like I was being a real person anymore," she said.

Winslet continued, "Just because I am in a position where I can have those things, it doesn't mean that I have to. It just wouldn't be right for my family — I know that my kids would absolutely hate it."

"I want them to look back and remember my chicken soup and my packed lunches and that it was me on the school run."



