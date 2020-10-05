Kate Winslet Birthday Special: Simple But Stunning, that's the Style Mantra She Swears By (View Pics)

Kate Winslet celebrates her birthday today and it's time we highlight a few other aspects of her life that are as interesting as her acting proficiency. The Titanic actress' red carpet appearances for instance. While she isn't keen about being fashionable all the time and is not so much into funky stuff, Winslet's outings are refined, modish and extremely graceful. She isn't someone who would pick shimmery gowns for her movie premieres. She would rather stick to solid colour gowns that go with her charming persona. Kate Winslet Birthday Special: 5 Films Beyond Titanic That Prove This British Actress is a Fine Performer.

Kate Winslet's choice of the colour palette is equally restricted as the silhouettes she likes to wear. She's more into dark colours and rarely settles for pastel hues. Her outfits are structures and she probably hates any flowy designs. The actress was a bit experimental when she entered Hollywood but has confined herself to typical designs in the same colour range ever since. Kate Winslet's wardrobe may not look fancy but trust us, she probably owns a piece from every luxury label in this world. Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos).

As the Academy Award-winning actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most ravishing red carpet appearances. You can join us in admiring her.

In Giorgio Armani

In Elie Saab

In Gucci

