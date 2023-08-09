Kate and William to Mark Queen’s Death Anniversary, Without Harry and Meghan

Andrew Matthews/Pool via Reuters

Prince William and Princess Kate will be the public face of commemorations to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of the queen next month, it was claimed Wednesday.

Sources in their office confirmed to The Daily Beast that “there is likely to be an acknowledgement” of the anniversary but said that more detailed plans have yet to be confirmed.

The report in The Sun came after King Charles’ office denied claims that he would lead commemorations to the late monarch, who died on Sept. 8 last year, saying he would spend the day privately remembering his mother.

However, now the Sun reports that Kate and William are indeed “expected to attend an engagement marking one year of the late queen’s passing.”

The Sun has also claimed that Harry and Meghan have been excluded from any proposed memorials, with “no outreach” to the couple to join the rest of the family.

If William and Kate are to be the visible face of any memorials, it seems certain Harry and Meghan will not be invited, given that relations between the two couples are so bad as to now be non-existent.

Their absence will be notable, as Harry and Meghan will be in Europe together for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

