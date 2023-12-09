Kate wears a modern all-white look to Christmas carol service

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

In case you needed a reminder that the Princess of Wales represents a new vanguard of the British royal family, please take note of her latest outfit.

Kate has quietly been undergoing a wardrobe transformation since she became the Princess of Wales last year. While her style was previously often marked by her affinity for coatdresses and midi-length silhouettes, she took a sartorial U-turn in the middle of this year, and instead began mostly relying on a rotation of bold, monochromatic suits. She cemented this modern, sleeker style era with tonight’s appearance at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, her now-signature end-of-year event at Westminster Abbey. Suffice to say, there wasn’t a coatdress in sight.

Instead, Kate went for winter whites via a head-to-toe ivory look. This included a long coat, which she layered over a plain blouse tucked into matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers accented with gold buttons from Holland Cooper. For shoes, she wore her go-to suede stiletto pumps in a creamy shade. She accessorised the outfit with a handful of other monochromatic accessories, like a small Strathberry leather bag and Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings.

At the event, Kate was accompanied by her family: husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

This year marks the third in a row that Kate has hosted a community carol service at Westminster Abbey. Along with the princess’ Shaping Us campaign, this year’s festivities will put the spotlight on early childhood development, one of the causes Kate is most passionate about.

