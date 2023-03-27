Kate wears an ivory tweed blazer to discuss the role of business in early childhood

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood

The Princess of Wales is highlighting the role that businesses can play in early childhood development, as part of her new venture.

Kate – who shared the content as part of her Business Taskforce for Early Childhood – not only contributed to a Financial Times op-ed encouraging employers to prioritise family wellbeing in the workplace, but she also took part in a recorded conversation with the CEO of Iceland Foods, Richard Walker OBE, about the need for businesses to create a supportive environment for parents and families with young children.

In the six-minute clip, Kate can be seen wearing an elegant ivory tweed blazer over a matching jumper and dark trousers, while standing in the aisles of the Iceland food warehouse in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

During the talk, Kate highlights the importance of community support and mental-health awareness, before noting that the UK supermarket chain – which is one of eight companies taking part in the Business Taskforce – now has emoji posters at checkouts to help young children consider their different emotions. She added, "My hope would be that more businesses follow suit and have things like emoji posters so we can build a more compassionate, empathetic society."



Last week, the royal delivered a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Taskforce at partner Natwest's headquarters. The project will play an essential role in the princess' work to "transform the way in which society prioritises and supports children and the ecosystems around them in their earliest years," according to a Kensington Palace statement.

For the event, Kate wore a business-casual ensemble composed of a sleek cream blazer over a white scoop-neck top, black pleated trousers, and black suede pumps. She accessorised simply with a black belt with a gold buckle, gold hoop earrings, and her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Prince William.

