Kate wears baby blue summer dress for a day at the polo

The summer season is well and truly underway in the UK, with events like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon attracting fans in their droves. Polo matches are always a particular highlight, and yesterday the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup, sponsored by Audi, in Windsor, where William was playing and Kate was on hand to present the prizes to the winning team (which happened to be William's).

The princess chose the perfect summer dress for a sunny day at the Guards Polo Club in Flemish Farm, wearing a printed baby-blue Beulah London frock with gentle balloon sleeves. She paired her dress with a matching blue bag by Mulberry – a brand that is a particular favourite of hers – nude Camilla Elphick heels, gold hoop earrings and a matching bracelet. She finished her look with a pair of Finlay tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She wore her hair down loose, swapping her usual bouncy blow dry for something more sleek and relaxed. The royal was seen enjoying a glass of champagne and cheering her husband on from the sidelines as he played.

After the games were finished, she congratulated the winning team, presenting the prizes to her husband and his teammates.

The annual Royal Charity Polo Cup also includes a silent auction, and this year raised more than £1 million for a series of charities that are important to the Prince and Princess of Wales, such as Centrepoint, which helps homeless young people, and the text support service Shout. Other guests included the actor Sam Claflin and the jockey Frankie Dettori, while Kate was also accompanied by Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips.

