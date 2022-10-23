Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Sharing Engagement News

Perth, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Walsh was all smiles as she held hands with her fiance Andrew Nixon at the Crown towers hotel in Perth. The couple were dressed to the nines to attend the annual telethon gala which raises money for charity in Perth. They were happy to chat and pose for a quick few photos before heading to telethon. Kate Walsh was wearing her engagement ring on her finger. Pictured: Kate Walsh BACKGRID USA 22 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Backgrid AU / BACKGRID

Kate Walsh is celebrating her recent engagement news in style.

After accidentally sharing the exciting update during an Instagram Live earlier this month, Walsh, 55, made her first public appearance with fiancé Andrew Nixon in Australia on Saturday for the 2022 Telethon Gala. The annual event benefits the Australian charity effort working to support children with a life-threatening disease.

The pair looked fabulous as they attended the black-tie event at the Crown Towers Hotel in Perth. Walsh sported a bright, light green strapless gown designed by Australian boutique Meraki Official, while her beau opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

The Grey's Anatomy star was first linked to the Australian native in early 2020. Since then, the two have kept their relationship private, and rarely share updates on social media. Walsh's slip-up while on Instagram Live with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman ("Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé," Walsh said) provided a rare look at the couple's relationship.

"She just 100 percent outed your engagement," Brenneman said to Nixon.

"I did," Walsh admitted. "I just outed our engagement."

Her beau seemed perfectly happy with the accidental announcement, smiling on camera and chatting happily to Brenneman.

The pair reportedly met on a cruise and Walsh ended up living with Nixon in Australia throughout much of the pandemic. "I didn't really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly, to say the least," she told the Daily Telegraph. The actress reportedly opted to stay in Australia for several months instead of returning to the U.S.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kate walsh

Scott Garfield/Disney Kate Walsh

RELATED: Grey's Anatomy Recap: Addison Montgomery Returns and Romances Heat Up After Interns' Sex Ed Lessons

Story continues

Though she has been spending more time Down Under, Walsh still had time to star in a recurring role for the current season of Grey's Anatomy, reviving her role as fan-favorite Dr. Addison Montgomery.

After starring as Dr. Montgomery for seasons two and three, Walsh has returned a handful of times to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, most recently for several episodes of season 18. The return was "intense" and "beautiful," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"It was just very emotional," she said. "Like going back to your hometown and your family and your first best job ever all at once. It was a lot, it was great."