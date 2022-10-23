Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Sharing Engagement News

Julia Moore
·2 min read
Kate Walsh is celebrating her recent engagement news in style.

After accidentally sharing the exciting update during an Instagram Live earlier this month, Walsh, 55, made her first public appearance with fiancé Andrew Nixon in Australia on Saturday for the 2022 Telethon Gala. The annual event benefits the Australian charity effort working to support children with a life-threatening disease.

The pair looked fabulous as they attended the black-tie event at the Crown Towers Hotel in Perth. Walsh sported a bright, light green strapless gown designed by Australian boutique Meraki Official, while her beau opted for a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

The Grey's Anatomy star was first linked to the Australian native in early 2020. Since then, the two have kept their relationship private, and rarely share updates on social media. Walsh's slip-up while on Instagram Live with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman ("Here comes the jungle cat that is my fiancé," Walsh said) provided a rare look at the couple's relationship.

"She just 100 percent outed your engagement," Brenneman said to Nixon.

"I did," Walsh admitted. "I just outed our engagement."

Her beau seemed perfectly happy with the accidental announcement, smiling on camera and chatting happily to Brenneman.

The pair reportedly met on a cruise and Walsh ended up living with Nixon in Australia throughout much of the pandemic. "I didn't really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly, to say the least," she told the Daily Telegraph. The actress reportedly opted to stay in Australia for several months instead of returning to the U.S.

Scott Garfield/Disney Kate Walsh

RELATED: Grey's Anatomy Recap: Addison Montgomery Returns and Romances Heat Up After Interns' Sex Ed Lessons

Though she has been spending more time Down Under, Walsh still had time to star in a recurring role for the current season of Grey's Anatomy, reviving her role as fan-favorite Dr. Addison Montgomery.

After starring as Dr. Montgomery for seasons two and three, Walsh has returned a handful of times to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, most recently for several episodes of season 18. The return was "intense" and "beautiful," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"It was just very emotional," she said. "Like going back to your hometown and your family and your first best job ever all at once. It was a lot, it was great."

