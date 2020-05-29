Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo Had the Best Twitter Exchange About Their First Onscreen Meeting

From Woman's Day

Leave it to Kate Walsh and Ellen Pompeo to lead us down a seriously nostalgic trip down Grey's Anatomy memory lane!

The two Grey's stars recently took to social media to pay tribute to an iconic scene from the ABC medical drama: the shocking moment that their characters, Addison Montgomery-Shepherd and Meredith Grey, first met on screen way back in the show's first season finale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband," Kate tweeted on Friday alongside a video clip of the scene, tagging co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey.

Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband 💅🏼🤝 #GreysAnatomy #Addison #FBF @GreysABC @PatrickDempsey @EllenPompeo pic.twitter.com/aG1VpWPxrv — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) May 22, 2020

As Grey's fans might recall, the particular scene was also the moment that sparked the iconic rivalry between Addison and Meredith — and involved them in the now-famous love triangle between themselves and Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. "McDreamy." In the now-iconic scene, Meredith and Derek are getting ready to leave the hospital — when Addison suddenly walks in and shockingly introduces herself as Derek's wife. "Hi, I'm Addison Shepherd," she says to Meredith. "And you must be the woman who's been screwing my husband."

Story continues

Ellen, of course, made sure to respond to Kate's Tweet, joining her former co-star in reminiscing about the scene that aired 15 years ago on May 22, 2005.

"@Katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!!" the actress wrote back on Twitter, following with three cry-laughing emojis. "It worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene ... when your character showed up ... was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!!!”







@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!! 😂😂😂 it worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene ...when your character showed up ...was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 22, 2020





Naturally, fans on Twitter were quick to express their excitement over the sweet interaction between the former Grey's co-stars, even joining the two actresses on their trip down memory lane into the earlier seasons of the show.

"I MISS THE THREE OF YOU TOGETHER," one fan responded, while another wrote, "IMAGINE THEM REUNITING THE INTERNET WOULD BREAK PLS." "I think you guys broke Twitter perhaps," chimed in another fan.

I MISS THE THREE OF YOU TOGETHER — luiza shepherd (@greyspostit) May 22, 2020

IMAGINE THEM REUNITING THE INTERNET WOULD BREAK PLS pic.twitter.com/uoWSqxd0yi — kailyn 🐝 // blm (@luddkarev) May 22, 2020





i think you guys broke twitter perhaps — 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑎 — BLM (@adoresmer) May 22, 2020





But the interaction between Kate and Ellen wasn't the only exchange among the Grey's cast sending fans into a frenzy — Patrick Dempsey also made sure to get in on all the reminiscing action, too! Responding to Kate's Instagram post of the same video clip (along with an accompanying meme), the "McDreamy" actor simply commented a series of clapping emojis — which pretty much summed up everyone's reactions to Addison's legendary entrance.

Sadly, as longtime Grey's viewers know, it's been quite a while since both Kate and Patrick have appeared on the long-running medical show; while Patrick departed the show in 2015 after 11 years of playing "McDreamy," Kate's last appearance as a series regular occurred in season 3. Now going into its 17th season, though, the show still stars Ellen Pompeo as one of its last remaining original cast members.

Of course, this doesn't mean that a reunion among our favorite trio isn't entirely impossible — in fact, especially after this amazing interaction on social media, we're definitely still crossing our fingers for a Kate-Ellen-Patrick reunion soon!

Want more entertainment news? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for even more of the Woman's Day content you want.

You Might Also Like